Membership Platform Cuppa.TV Launches To Improve Workplace Wellbeing
Cuppa.tv is a new member-based platform featuring hundreds of on-demand and live video conversations with some of the world’s most credible and inspirational experts, personalities and storytellers to improve your work and life.

Want to learn about building a gold-medal mindset directly from Olympic champions Kerri Pottharst or Kieran Perkins? Or how about building mental and physical strength with fitness guru Commando Steve?

Cuppa helps employees, teams, and individual members improve their wellness, performance, and sense of belonging with meaningful conversations from fascinating people.

Founder and host of Cuppa, Luke ‘Cookie’ Cook (main. photo), said: “I think society, and particularly businesses, have weakened our conversational muscle when it comes to having meaningful conversations.

“We spend so much time online and on ‘productivity’ tools that we lose the ability to truly connect and ultimately be present… this has obviously been heightened by hybrid modern working.

“Cuppa is like Netflix for businesses who want the most for their people in work and life.”

After the sudden death of close friend and Cuppa co-founder Jill Covitz just three weeks before launch, Cook has discovered for himself the power of the Cuppa community, “The wave of support I have received from hundreds of our Cuppa community has shown me that what we have created is more than just a business; it’s a movement based on the foundation of connection. Jill was my wingwoman in my 5 year entrepreneurial journey, and I wish she was here to be a part of our success.”

Cuppa.tv features conversations with a diverse range of Australian celebrities, thought leaders and experts, including Rosie Batty, Greg Page, Dr Katrina Warren, Kieren Perkins, Shaynna Blaze, Gus Worland, and Australian Olympic gold medalist Beach volleyball player, Kerri Pottharst OAM.

Pottharst said:  “It’s a privilege to be part of the Cuppa community and work together with a genuinely passionate team to keep promoting healthy habits and conversations on mindset, wellbeing and performance,”

Cuppa.tv Luke ‘Cookie’ Cook

