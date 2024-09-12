Members Health Fund Alliance Launches New “Look for the Tick” Campaign Via Shannon Behaviour Change

Shannon Behaviour Change has launched a new campaign for Members Health Fund Alliance. The campaign aims to challenge the mindset of young active males who often believe they are invincible and immune to the risks of long-term health conditions.

The ads will be aired across Kayo, Optus Sport, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Targeting males aged 25-35, the campaign features a 30-second hero ad, alongside five 15-second and three 6-second spots.

“We want to shift the perception that private health insurance is only for those who are older or already facing health issues,” said Laura Hicks, head of marketing at Members Health. “Our campaign is a call to action for young men to consider their future health today, making informed choices that can significantly impact their long-term wellbeing”.

“Our new campaign with Shannon Behaviour Change is a step forward in engaging with younger Australians who may not yet see the value in private health insurance,” said Matthew Koce, CEO of Members Health. “By showcasing the preventive benefits and the ‘tick’ of approval for funds that are truly member-focused, we’re making the message clear—Members Health is designed for people, not profits”.

“With the new ‘Look for the Tick’ campaign, we set out to disrupt the typical mindset of young, active males who often feel untouchable when it comes to their health. Our goal is to make private health insurance relevant to them now, rather than something they think about later. By aligning the campaign with their lifestyle and positioning Members Health as a proactive choice, we’re encouraging them to make smarter health decisions that go beyond the immediate and look to the future,” said James Shannon, creative director of Shannon Behaviour Change.

Creative team and production credits:

DOP: Taylor Bennie-Faull

Stills: Aaron Farrugia

Producer: Jo Theoharis

Creative: Jaksen Daddo & Harry Bastin; James Shannon

Account management: Tenneille Stoone & George Allen

Members Health Alliance Representatives:

Laura Hicks, head of marketing

Matthew Koce, CEO