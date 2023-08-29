Melbourne’s New #1 FM Breakfast Show Named Fifi, Fev & Nick

Today Melbourne has a new #1 FM Breakfast show, Melbourne’s 101.9 The Fox – Fifi, Fev & Nick.

Today’s GfK Radio Ratings Survey 5 sees the breakfast show of Fifi Box, Brendan ‘Fev’ Fevola and Nick Cody claim top of the charts against fellow FM stations at a 9.4 per cent share.

The station 101.9 The Fox, retains the #1 overall Breakfast cumulative audience, since Survey 8 2022.

Fifi, Fev and Nick said: “We are beyond excited at today’s result! There is nothing we love more than putting on a show every morning for Melbourne. Our show is for the city we love and we’re so thrilled Melbourne is connecting and listening to us every morning.

“From getting out into the best spots of our city with Brekky in the Burbs, breaking Guinness World Records, taking our listeners to the strip in Las Vegas, the slopes of Mount Buller or giving away life changing prizes and experiences, we do it all for them. Thank you, Melbourne for making us your number one Breakfast show!”

