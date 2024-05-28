Melbourne Royal Wins Melbourne Royal Show

Melbourne Royal has won a competitive pitch to partner with the Melbourne Royal Show.

Creative director Paul Greski said his team is excited to “inject new life into the show that Victorians have grown up loving”.

He added: “Everyone has a memory of the show, and there are so many exciting new things on this year; our creative task was to communicate this to drive reappraisal.”

The Melbourne Show is looking to increase ticket sales with a campaign that’s “fresh and exciting”.

A spokesperson said: “Thrills blew us away with their winning creative response, bringing innovative and strategic thinking, and an exciting channel-led campaign approach to take the Melbourne Royal Show to the next level.”