Melbourne Comms Agency Good&Proper Achieves B-Corp Certification

Communications agency Good&Proper has achieved B Corp certification following a nine-month application process.

Becoming B Corp certified was always in the agency’s plan, since its inception in mid 2020.

“Joining the B Corp community is a huge milestone for us, and a great acknowledgement of everything we’ve been working on over the last few years,” said Pelling. “I couldn’t have started a business, given the nature and severity of the issues we’re facing, without it being impact-focused.”

Pelling said that the move to join the B Corp-certified club is an amazing opportunity for the agency to network and drive change with other companies that have similar values to it.

“The business landscape is traditionally so competitive, but there’s so much to be gained by learning from each other and collaborating,” he said.

“Small companies like ours have an opportunity to exponentially increase our impact by sharing resources, knowledge and wisdom. Collaboration is key to enabling the changes we need to see.”

Good&Proper has welcomed several additions to its client roster, such as environmental organisation Regen Melbourne and health insurer GMHBA.