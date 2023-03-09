Melbourne Comedy Festival Best Newcomer 2022 Frankie McNair presents “Relax Your Knees”

Direct from London’s Soho Theatre, rising Aussie comedy star Frankie McNair brings their award-winning show “Relax Your Knees” to Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

“Relax Your Knees” is a peek into the anxious brain of an aggressively optimistic dyslexic queer nightmare, who was raised by TV and is trying their best. No story, no thru-line (cowards), just Frankie McNair screaming her favourite jokes for 55 minutes and having too much fun in a grubby mix of stand-up, non sequitur sketch comedy and unbridled joy (*chef’s kiss*).

“A comedy festival hit”, The Age

“I’ve never seen anything like it before. And I mean that in the best possible way” Weekend Notes

Despite recently winning “Best Newcomer” at the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the cult success of their alt-comedy festival hit, “Emma’s Debutante” (an absurd comedy line up show created by Frankie McNair and Emma Holland), Frankie’s mum still frequently asks if they need money. They do!

For the screen, Frankie co-starred in their IGTV series, “Couples in Iso”, and co-starred in the upcoming web-series, “No-bodies Business”, the horror-comedy short film HEN, and received Screen Australia funding to write their online series “SNACK” – a series about an anxious Banana who starts going to therapy. Concurrent to this tour, Frankie will also be debuting “An Intimate Evening with Tabatha Booth starring Frankie McNair” at the 2023 Melbourne Int’l Comedy Festival.