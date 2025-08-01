Melbourne Audio Talent Share Insights At IMAA Sound-Byte Event

More than 80 independent media agency professionals took a ‘byte’ out of the Melbourne audio industry yesterday at the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA)’s first-ever Victorian Sound-Byte event at Half Dome’s office.

The event featured a line-up of Australian radio on-air and behind-the-scenes talent, sharing insights to help IMAA members understand the Australian audio landscape and implement it in their marketing plans.

SCA Triple M Melbourne breakfast show hosts Nick Riewoldt and Rosie Walton delivered the keynote presentation, sharing their experience as hosts of Mick in the Morning with Roo, Titus and Rosie.

“Every morning, we wake up looking forward to doing the show. We just talk about the stuff that excites us or interests us, and that’s where you get the good connection points of people listening. For me, radio is about connection with the city and connection with the audience, which then allows you to connect with what’s going on in real time; it’s a real point of difference,” Walton said.

“For me, it’s being able to cover a breadth of topics. Whether you’re covering the mushroom trial and getting fully immersed in that, or whatever’s topical or big in Melbourne, that’s something I really appreciate. I’m constantly surprised by the connection points you experience on a day-to-day basis. It’s a nice feeling to know what you’re talking about is resonating,” Riewoldt added.

Having worked at Triple M for nearly 30 years, Walton said it was the authenticity of radio that continued to resonate with listeners.

“It comes back to being authentic and transparent – with the audience, the content and the style of show – it’s so important,” Walton said.

Nova national Drive show host Joel Creasey, podcaster Ella Mae Ding, ARN GOLD Network’s Craig Huggins, and Mamamia head of content, Eliza Sorman Nilsson offered their insights on the importance of content, as part of a panel discussion led by Half Dome founder and head of clients, Will Harms.

“It’s gone from practice to more purposeful. What we are really seeing is that people are coming to us for all their needs. We’re finding we think about audiences by needs, state and mood. The other thing we’ve noticed is the rise of intimacy. We’ve gone from chat shows to proper storytelling, where you really develop this intimacy with the content and the listener. It’s that intimacy that is now really driving influence and changing how people think and feel,” Nilsson said.

“When it comes to content, I still think the simple material works the best. It’s the content where people can have a chat if they’re listening and say to the person in the car next to them, “Well, what do you think about that?” Creasey added.

“The DNA of Mamamia has been telling authentic stories. How do I make the listener feel seen, heard and understood in every piece of content we do?” Nilsson added.

The panel also explored the growth of brand partnerships, with Ding noting the importance of aligning with like-minded brands.

“If I align myself with a brand that I genuinely believe in, consume, or I’m curious to know more about, I feel like that translates with my audience. I think then, when you’re talking about it, or sharing it with your friends, it’s coming from a place of genuinely backing it,” Ding said.

CRA CEO, Lizzie Young moderated a discussion on the future of audio, focusing on AudioID and measurement, featuring SCA head of digital ad product and operations, Kim Loasby, NOVA entertainment chief commercial officer, Nicole Bence, and ARN director of digital strategy, data and digital ventures, Ben Campbell.

ARN head of digital audio, Corey Layton, led a panel discussion on how to win in the podcasting market, including insights from Mamamia head of audio sales, Belinda Cook, LiSTNR operations and audience executive head, Grant Tothill, and NOVA Entertainment head of podcast partnerships, Kim Kerton.

“Our Melbourne Sound-Byte event was another success for the IMAA in providing opportunities for our members to hear from the best and brightest in the national media industry The Sound-Byte conference would not have been possible without the support of the Australian audio sector – we’ve been incredibly lucky to have some of the leaders in Australian audio, both behind-the-scenes and on the mic, sharing their expertise with our members,” IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said.

“These events are designed to provide our members with real-world experience and a deeper understanding of the national media landscape, allowing them to take their knowledge back to their agencies and clients, and we’ve certainly seen that in action,” he added.

The Sound-Byte events are part of the IMAA’s Byte series. The Sydney Sound-Byte event, held last month, was the first-ever event dedicated to the audio industry and was attended by nearly 85 IMAA members, representing 45 independent agencies.

Sound-Byte was supported by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA), featured all the nation’s major audio players, including ARN, Southern Cross Austereo, Nova Entertainment, Nine, Mamamia, News Australia and ATN, along with audio measurement company GfK.