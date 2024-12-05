Melb-Based London Agency Adds Kaya Hill To Public Affairs Team

London Agency has expanded its government affairs function adding former crossbench staffer Kaya Hill to its ranks.

Hill joins London Agency following three years with Transport Matters Party member Rod Barton, where she played a key role in policy development, media engagement and community engagement for the Upper House crossbencher.

During her time with Barton, Hill developed a comprehensive election policy platform, encompassing 103 policies across 18 distinct areas.

In addition to her time in Victorian Parliament, Hill served for two years with global media monitoring organisation Isentia as a daily briefings editor, providing research and analysis on policy discourse, regulatory frameworks, and government relations for several multinational clients.

Hill said she looked forward to using her political and policy experience to support organisations looking to advance healthcare outcomes across the globe.

“London Agency has a well-earned reputation for delivering impact government relations and advocacy. I’m eager to contribute to this success and help achieve even greater outcomes for the agency’s clients.”

“I’m excited to join such a passionate, motivated and talented team. Collaborating with this team is an incredible opportunity to make a real difference.”

“This role allows me to bring my advocacy skills and policy expertise to the table, working to drive meaningful change in healthcare across Australasia.”

London Agency managing director John Emmerson said Hill’s addition to the Agency provided important additional insight to state and federal politics.

“Australia has seen in recent years that the role of the crossbench MP can have a significant impact on policy as voters continue to show dissatisfaction at the major parties,” Emmerson said.

“Without the party apparatus to support them, staffers for independent MPs are on the front lines of all things political and parliamentary.

“Being able to take on this role, then transition to briefing some of the largest multinationals in the world is a testament to Ms Hill’s capabilities and I look forward to seeing her provide her unique political insight to our clients.”

Hill is a graduate of Monash University, where she earned a Bachelor of Commerce and Arts, majoring in Economics and Politics.