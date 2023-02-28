Meghan Markle Puts Venomous South Park Takedown Behind Her For Cameo In Coffee Ad

Let’s face it, the whole Prince Harry/Meghan Markle PR calamity wouldn’t be so sad if it wasn’t so bloody funny.

Surely the icing on the cake coming last week when the South Park creators utterly destroyed the couple in a truly riotous takedown.

Check out some of the fun in the trailers below, although B&T definitely recommends (if you haven’t already) that you seek out the entire episode on YouTube.

And in further evidence that newly minted King Charles III has turned off the cash pipe to his wayward son and wife comes a new social media spot that features Meghan ‘Duchess of Sussex’ Markle flogging an organic coffee brand.

With hubby’s book Spare failing to shine at bookshop cash registers, Meghan is now out spruiking the health benefits for coffee roaster, Clevr Blends.

Admittedly, it appears an odd product to put your name to, but media reports have said that the 41-year-old ostracised Royal was so impressed by Clevr’s “wellness coffee” she subsequently invested her own cash in the brand some time ago.

Sadly, Meghan only appears briefly in the low-budget Insta ad, but, hey, B&T’s seen a lot worse from teeth whitening entrepreneurs who went on to become billionaires!

Check out the work below. Or, alternatively, for far more fun, just watch South Park.

