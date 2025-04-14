Medium Rare Appoints Senior Agency Director

Medium Rare Content Agency today announced the appointment of Jodie Bradley as Senior Agency Director.

In this newly created sales leadership position, Bradley will play a pivotal role in strengthening Medium Rare’s engagement with media agencies by crafting strategic solutions that harness the growing power of retail and owned media networks.

In this role Bradley will focus on driving innovation for brands across Medium Rare’s diverse portfolio of prominent owned media networks, such as CommBank Connect, David Jones Amplify, and Qantas Travel Insider.

In addition, she will represent Medium Rare’s Sponsorship and Experiences division which features clients such as Melbourne Business School and Bondi Beach’s Woollahra Council.

Prior to joining Medium Rare, Bradley spent 15 years at ARN. She most recently served as Group Business Director within the agency sales team delivering campaign solutions for clients.

Bradley will report to Medium Rare Managing Director Nick Smith.

“Jodie brings a wealth of experience from the media and entertainment industry,” he said.

“Throughout her career, she has developed a strong reputation for building lasting client relationships and achieving positive sales outcomes, making her an outstanding addition to our team.”

Jodie Bradley said: “It’s a really exciting time to be part of the owned media space and Medium Rare is at the forefront, offering unparalleled opportunities for clients. I look forward to collaborating with some of the country’s most recognised brands to drive innovation, enhance the customer experience and foundations for success.”

Bradley will work closely with Medium Rare’s commercial solutions team and sales leaders. Her appointment is effective immediately.