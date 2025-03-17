Mediaocean Unveils Innovid as Unified Brand for Global Ad Tech Business

Mediaocean has announced that Innovid is the official name for its global ad tech business, following the merger with Flashtalking.

The company has also introduced a new brand identity for Innovid to signal its core tenets of independence, intelligence and innovation.

Mediaocean said this cements Innovid as the industry’s “most powerful AI-driven omnichannel advertising platform”, delivering a seamless solution for creative, delivery, measurement and optimisation.

“Following last month’s merger, we moved quickly to establish a future-forward identity – one that unites our stakeholders behind a bold vision for independent ad tech at scale,” said Bill Wise, CEO, Mediaocean.

“Innovid and Flashtalking share deep legacies, strong customer ties, and a foundation built on innovation, so rather than introduce a new name, we built on those strengths. Innovid has established a powerful market position in CTV and video, which will continue to be growth drivers for our company and clients. With the added capabilities of Flashtalking, the new Innovid is a beacon for omnichannel excellence, helping advertisers navigate complexity, drive performance, and harness AI-powered intelligence to fuel the future of advertising.”

Innovid, Mediaocean said, is designed to tackle modern advertising’s biggest challenges – fragmentation, inefficiencies, restrictions, and lack of transparency and control – while operating at an unparalleled scale.

With a presence in 190 countries, reaching 95 million US TV households across every DMA, and delivering nearly 2 billion daily video ad impressions, Innovid supports thousands of customers worldwide in executing seamless, data-driven campaigns.

Georgia Brammer, recently promoted GM, JAPAC at Innovid, said: “The launch of the new Innovid represents a pivotal moment for our clients across the Asia Pacific region, who will benefit from the combined strengths of two industry pioneers without any disruption to the exceptional service they’ve come to expect.

Our commitment to independence, transparency, and innovation remains steadfast as we empower brands and agencies throughout the region to execute truly seamless omnichannel campaigns with greater control and efficiency than ever before.

Markets such as Australia and India are projected to be the fastest-growing adopters of CTV advertising. By uniting Innovid’s CTV and video expertise with Flashtalking’s omnichannel activation and creative AI capabilities, we’re creating an advertising platform specifically calibrated to address the unique challenges and opportunities of our diverse APAC markets.”

By combining creative personalisation, ad serving, measurement, and optimisation into a single, unified platform, Innovid eliminates complexity and enables seamless omnichannel execution – helping brands, agencies, and publishers deliver smarter, more effective campaigns at scale. Furthermore, Innovid remains independent of media ownership, giving advertisers full control and autonomy over their data, media strategies, and campaign performance.

“Mediaocean serves as an independent partner within the advertising ecosystem, and both Flashtalking and Innovid have established histories of delivering technology solutions for agencies,” said Ashwini Karandikar, EVP media, tech and data at the 4As.

“Following their merger, the new Innovid is positioned as a platform designed to operate at scale and support centralised workflows between creative and media teams for omnichannel advertising execution.”

The new Innovid provides AI and automation across all aspects of ad management, including:

CREATE: Deliver the right message, to the right audience, at the right time with creative personalisation and real-time optimisation. Scale, automate, and optimise creative production across CTV, social, and the open web, and gain real-time intelligence to continuously strengthen relevance and maximise performance.

DELIVER: Securely deliver, manage, and optimise campaigns across CTV, premium video, open web, and social platforms with enhanced control and efficiency. Future-proof media strategies in an ever-changing landscape with a flexible, cookieless identity framework that combines authenticated IDs, probabilistic matching, and privacy-first targeting.

MEASURE: Gain real-time, deduplicated insights into reach, frequency, and outcomes across all screens. Leverage attention metrics, brand safety tools, and fraud prevention to maximise quality and eliminate waste.

OPTIMISE: Maximise efficiency and performance across the media buy with the Harmony suite of products. From streamlining the supply path to its purest form, to automating holistic frequency management, and making in-flight creative optimisations, ensure more dollars go to working media, reduce waste, and strengthen campaign performance instantly.

“As we look ahead, Innovid remains committed to driving performance for our clients, expanding globally, and harnessing our strong AI capabilities,” said Grant Parker, President, Innovid. “Building on our trusted legacies as critical partners to our clients, we’re forging a bold vision for the future of independent ad tech. As we unite under a new Innovid brand and merge our products to create a unified platform, we’re excited to unlock new innovations for the marketplace.”

At present, Innovid and Flashtalking continue to operate as separate platforms. Over time, as the integration progresses, advertisers will gain access to more enhancements and even greater innovation that comes with a single, omnichannel platform. This approach gives marketers the flexibility to tap into select capabilities in both platforms, regardless of which they currently use, and unlock new innovations at their own pace.