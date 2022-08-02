Mediabrands’ Content Studio Adds Swinburne Uni To Roster

Following a competitive pitch, Swinburne University of Technology has appointed Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) – Mediabrands’ data-driven content practice – as the University’s creative production agency. MBCS joins sister brand Initiative, which has been Swinburne’s media agency of record since for more than a decade.

MBCS will provide full creative and production solutions, working alongside Swinburne’s internal marketing and creative team and other agency partners to deliver best-in-class, multi-channel solutions.

Olivia Warren (lead image), managing director, MBCS said she was thrilled to work with a world-class university like Swinburne, and to extend the overarching relationship with Mediabrands Australia and Initiative Australia.

Warren said: “MBCS’ value proposition means we were in the unique position to integrate the connections and creative production under one roof, – a win-win for both Swinburne and my team.”

He added: “MBCS thrives and is built around producing and adapting campaign content that is fit for purpose and format – but more importantly, that understands and elevates a brand’s look, feel, and tone of voice. Brands now have bigger agency villages, making it increasingly important to produce and adapt content that can live within a brand’s broader ecosystem, and also authentically move through all channels, above and below the line.”

Carolyn Bendall, Swinburne’s chief marketing officer, said: “Having established agency relationships with both Mediabrands and Initiative’s teams, we know the talent and skills within the organisation, so we’re thrilled to have MBCS onboard. They were quick to understand our unique proposition, and I know they will work smoothly to support Swinburne’s marketing team and our other partners to deliver impactful outputs across a number of creative and production areas.”

Work commences immediately, with the first creative products already in market.