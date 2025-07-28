Big Brother Makes Its Return To The Infamous Dreamworld Setting

Australia’s original reality TV sensation, Big Brother, is back home on 10 and has returned to its Dreamworld setting on the Gold Coast.

The social experiment that launched countless conversations, rivalries and friendships returns refreshed and ready to capture a whole new generation of fans while rekindling nostalgia for long-time viewers.

Expect high stakes, unexpected alliances, and classic heart-warming moments as Big Brother once again opens the doors to the Dreamworld house.

“The demand for a reboot of the original format has been deafening, and we have listened. With a brand-new house built on familiar ground, this season will be centred on real people with real stories, talking in real time,” said Daniel Monaghan, SVP content and programming, Paramount Australia.

Hosted by Mel Tracina – Cultural Correspondent for The Cheap Seats and National Radio Host on Nova – the long-awaited revival will be straight out of the noughties playbook, featuring live nominations, live evictions and live streaming.

“The Big Brother house is synonymous with Dreamworld, so bringing the OG format to its OG location feels right. We’re excited to be home (and in a new house that hopefully comes with an air fryer),” said Tracina.

Big Brother is always watching, and this year audiences can too – across all screens and platforms – with episodes airing six nights a week and live streaming.

“Big Brother revolutionised a reality TV movement over 24 years ago, creating some of the most memorable moments that have had a huge impact on the Australian public. We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing the OG Big Brother back to 10 and to its home at Dreamworld in Queensland,” said Amelia Fisk, director of content, Endemol Shine Australia.

“The return of Big Brother is a testament to the power of this iconic super brand. Get ready for a summer of incredible human drama and unforgettable moments.”

“We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Big Brother back home to Dreamworld. This iconic show holds a special place in our story and in the hearts of millions of Australians,” said Greg Yong, Dreamworld CEO.

“When we heard Big Brother was returning to Network 10, there was only one place it could truly come home to: Dreamworld. This full-circle moment celebrates the legacy, nostalgia, and larger-than-life entertainment that have helped shape us into Australia’s most beloved theme park.

“We’re proud to be part of this exciting new chapter and look forward to sharing the magic of Big Brother’s return with fans across the country. Welcome home, Big Brother.”

Big Brother is supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s production attraction strategy.

“Endemol Shine Australia’s Big Brother has been an important training ground for many local screen practitioners and this new iteration will employ 95 crew as well as supporting four paid attachment positions,” concluded Jacqui Feeney, Screen Queensland CEO.

“They will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts in critical areas such as outside broadcasting, a skillset that will be in high demand as we head towards the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”