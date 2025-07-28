Are Media & Freedom Bring Art Into Australian Homes

Are Media, Australia’s #1 women’s lifestyle network, and Freedom have joined forces to launch Re-Emergence, a bold new wall art collection for the home.

The innovative partnership marks the first time Are Media and Freedom have worked closely together on launching a new artwork collection. Re-Emergence is being sold in Freedom stores online.

The launch is being backed by a fully integrated editorial campaign across Are Media’s market-leading marie claire, Australian House & Garden and Home Beautiful brands, plus digital and social platforms.

Are Media’s director of sales, Anna Quinn, said: “Freedom turned to Are Media for our unique combination of cultural authority, premium editorial brands and deep understanding of the Australian home and style consumer.

“Our brands shape trends and inspire action. Through the lens of House & Garden, marie claire and Home Beautiful, we’ve brought the Re-Emergence campaign to life with credibility, connection and creative storytelling.

“This partnership shows how Are Media continues to push boundaries for its commercial partners, offering big ideas, bold creative, and a direct connection to women who shop with purpose and intent,” she said.

Freedom’s head of Homewares, Christie Maartensz, said: “With Re-Emergence, we wanted to challenge the idea that great art only lives in galleries. These are pieces you don’t just admire – you live with them. Each work is hand-painted, textural and expressive, designed to elevate everyday spaces and reflect the way Australians really style their homes. It’s about making art feel personal, not precious.

“We are so excited to partner with Are Media and their incredible brands for this collaboration. This goes beyond product; it’s about ideas, emotion and how we live. House & Garden, marie claire and Home Beautiful offer the perfect stage to reposition art not as décor, but as an extension of identity in the home.”

To celebrate the launch of Re-Emergence, Are Media and Freedom hosted an exclusive launch event last Thursday evening at Rainbow Studios, Sydney, transforming the space into an immersive showcase of the collection.

The evening brought together a curated guest list of industry leaders, tastemakers and media, including Are Media CEO Jane Huxley, Director of Sales Anna Quinn, General Manager of Homes and Lifestyle Jocelin Abbey, General Manager of Luxury Nicky Briger, marie claire Editor Georgie McCourt, Belle and Australian House & Garden Editor Tanya Buchanan, Home Beautiful Editor Elle Lovelock, and Better Homes and Gardens Editor Megan Osborne.

Joining from Freedom were CEO Blaine Callard, Head of Homewares Christie Maartensz, GM Marketing & Franchises Jason Piggot, Head of Marketing Darijia Djeric and PR & Social Media Manager Rebecca O’Hearn.

The guest list also featured prominent style identities and other influential creatives and friends of the brands.