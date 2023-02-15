Media.Monks: CMOs Will Become CIOs As West Follows China

CMOs will Morph into CIOs as the West follows China with a Mobile-First approach, Kenny Griffiths, managing director, APAC at Media.Monks told B&T.

Media.Monks, is the digital-first operating brand of S4Capital owned by British media tycoon Sir Martin Sorrell (you can see Sir Martin speak at this years’ Cairns in Cannes).

Stepping into Media.Monk’s harbourside office, its clear that tech is at its heart: with sprawling open space, a ping-pong table and a variety of different-shaped pods for meetings, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were stepping into Google.

When it comes to being truly tech-led, Griffiths says the media industry needs to look to the East.

“The downside of a Western market is that it works for us because we’re living in the West, but the future is not the West, the future is Asia,” he says.

“We are so far behind in terms of what markets like China are doing with mobile payment, mobile marketing, mobile tagging, everything mobile. They’re 7-10 years ahead of the Western world.”

The shift to mobile has made some tech platforms almost redundant.

“Google is almost non-existent in China, because it’s just not a mobile-friendly platform, ”Griffiths says.

Whilst Media.Monks operates very differently across its nine different APAC markets, the one consistent focus for all is mobile.

For Griffiths the role of the CMO is morphing to “a CTO to a CIO moving forward” as “brands are thinking about technology infrastructure at the very beginning “of the brand journey.

In A Tech-Led World, Not All Is Lost For Humanity

Despite the tech-led evolution, Richard Lloyd, managing director, content, AUNZ at Media.Monks was adamant that humans will not become redundant in advertising.

“You can put all the data scientists in a room and they still won’t be able to understand why we choose that brand, why we behave in the way we do – ultimately, our saviour will come at the fact that we are irrational, unpredictable, loving, caring, bunch of cells.”

And, whilst many companies get excited about new initiatives like Chat GPT, for Lloyd, many enterprise clients “find it very hard just to sort of make the best use of what’s possible today”.

“Chat GPT and stuff like that is a really helpful beacon of excitement for us all. But we are so focused on doing consulting for our clients around what they can do with their existing tech stack with the licences they’ve already bought.”

“I mean most of them aren’t even close to using the potential of what they could do, let alone what’s possible in the future.”

What A Digital-First Approach Means In 2023

Whilst Sir Martin and Media.Monks have always been clear about their digital-first approach, what exactly that means, is changing.

“Our end goal is to offer a true end to end solution for all digital marketing services. But that’s completely evolved away from medium to data,” Griffiths said.

The death of the cookie means brands have a greater need to collect and manage their data.

“Connecting your CRM to media and to data and having all three connect in a continuous cycle is amazing.”

In order to be able to fully service its high-tech clients, Media.Monks has focused heavily on acquisition.

Unsurprisingly, Griffiths didn’t name any of the company’s in the pipeline, but he did one thing is certain: they will be “technology driven” and “service orientated.”

Despite the shift to a tech-led consultancy approach, Griffiths insists “there’s still a role for an agency”.

“The agency industry is a very well detailed, labour intensive ecosystem. But we’re trying to do something different”.

“We’re trying to offer everything under one roof – we hire very different to what an agency does. We hire consultants, we’ve hired lawyers who are doing non legal jobs with us now, because they think differently”.