MECCA & Adyen Join Forces To Power Payments With Enhanced Security

Global payments platform Adyen has announced its partnership with MECCA. To cater to its fast-growing customer base in-store and online, MECCA has chosen Adyen to streamline payments, amplify customer experience, and enhance fraud protection capabilities.

For 27 years, MECCA has revolutionised beauty and retail in Australia and New Zealand, drawing over four million annual customers through 110+ stores, an advanced e-commerce platform, and a top-tier rewards program. Renowned for personalised service, MECCA sought a payment partner to enhance its customer experience, online and in-store.

“Customers truly are at the heart of our business, and so we want to make sure every single step of their interactions with us are spot on. By the time a customer has chosen their products and made their way to checkout – either online or in-store – the last thing we want them to experience is a technology glitch or an unnecessary complication that takes up their time. Adyen has helped us to create a simple and reliable payment solution for our customers that can scale with us as we continue to grow and our customers’ needs change,” said Michael Hobsbawn, chief technology officer at MECCA.

MECCA has chosen Adyen as its payments partner by adopting its Unified Commerce and Pay-by-Link technology stack across its operations. With Unified Commerce, MECCA gains the ability to instantaneously capture payment transactions and real-time shopper insights in a single overview. This integration not only allows them to deliver a wealth of cross-channel experiences but also unlocks invaluable insights into customer behaviour, ensuring every interaction is impactful.

Additionally, Pay-by-Link technology gives customers the freedom to pay however they’d like, regardless of the purchase channel or their location within the store. Beyond elevating customer experiences, these solutions empower MECCA’s customer care team to process refunds more easily and help with any exceptions that arise.

Given the volume of transactions across its 110+ touchpoints, safeguarding transactions is critical. This is underscored by Adyen’s 2023 Retail Report, which reveals that 61% of Australians perceive the risk of fraud as a deterrent to online purchases, while 32% are cautious in adopting new payment methods due to fraud concerns.

“Nothing is more important than protecting our customers’ data, and so we’re always looking at new ways to strengthen our systems against fraudulent transactions. Adyen’s security credentials are top notch, helping us to streamline our approach to fraud by improving decision-making on payments,” said Hobsbawn.

“As retailers continue to seek ways to personalise their customer experience, the payment process becomes an important consideration as it serves as a pivotal touchpoint where customer satisfaction and brand loyalty are solidified. By consolidating transactions into a singular view, not only do we enhance operational efficiencies, but also gain rapid and invaluable insights. At Adyen, we are excited to collaborate with MECCA, empowering them to craft seamless experiences for their customers both online and in-store, all the while bolstering brand protection in an era marked by increasing fraud risks,” says Hayley Fisher, Adyen Australia & New Zealand country manager.