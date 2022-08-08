“Means F@cking Nothing!” Tony Armstrong Talks Winning A Logie

ABC’S Tony Armstrong has opened up about how he feels about winning A Logie, and how hard it really is doing breakfast television.

Armstrong has become the ‘it’ boy of television. He constantly goes viral on ABC’s breakfast show; who can forget, “My Mum’s scarf!”

If you haven't already don't forget to vote Tony Armstrong for this year's Logies 🏆@Tonaaayy_ for a Logaaayyhttps://t.co/zFKB20BYat pic.twitter.com/TVprRlBFCp — Ted Richards (@tedrichards25) June 13, 2022

And his guest appearances on 10’s The Project have won over viewers, and he is often the toast of Twitter. It’s also interesting seeing someone become so famous and that is prepared to say what they think.

Tony Armstrong on the Project 😍😍 — Britt (@Brittttttt93) May 20, 2021

However, perhaps the key to Armstrong’s recent success is not thinking too much about it.

Stellar reported that Armstrong’s approach to his breakfast television role is to embrace the chaos. He said, “I also don’t overthink something if it goes wrong. In fact, I lean into it. I love when things go wrong. Because we are not saving lives. We are just on TV, talking sh*t.”

Armstrong also opened up about how he really felt about winning best newcomer at The Logies, and he didn’t mince his words.

Stellar reported that Armstrong said: “Nowhere on the Logie does it say that you’re actually good at your job. It’s for the most popular new talent. What that means is f*cking nothing apart from a popular vote.

“I mean, it’s flattering, and I’m very smug to my friends about it! It’s how I finish every argument. But that’s it.”

Armstrong’s no-nonsense approach to show business is certainly part of his charm.