McCann Wins Just Eat Takeaway.com Group Pitch, Retains Local Menulog Business
Leading online food delivery marketplace Just Eat Takeaway.com, which operates Menulog in Australia and New Zealand, has retained McCann Worldgroup as lead global creative agency.

The incumbent brought the heat to a four-way pitch with Adam & Eve/DDB, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and TBWA\London.

Following a number of successful global and local Australian campaigns, the increasingly favoured delivery brand reported a 104 per cent YOY order growth across ANZ, with 166 per cent YOY growth in Q4

Menulog Marketing Director Simon Cheng said, “McCann has been a key strategic and creative partner amid a period of rapid growth here in Australia.”

“Their work localising our global Snoop campaign in particular has been outstanding, including shooting new Australian work with Snoop during the height of the pandemic and originating our record-breaking TikTok Delivery Dance campaign.”

“We are delighted to be able to continue this great relationship to deliver even more in 2021.”

With orders increasing globally by over 42 per cent last year, Menulog Australia and New Zealand is the fastest growing market within the Just Eat Takeaway.com Group.

McCann Creative Chairman Ben Lilley (pictured) said, “Menulog is a brilliant McCann client and testament to our focus on creative delivery like a G.”

“We’re really proud of the growth and results our work together has achieved for Menulog and look forward to continuing to be part of their incredible success.”

Recent local work by McCann Australia and Menulog has included a colourful State of Origin TVC featuring a kick-off from Snoop Dogg himself, a nostalgic ‘90s inspired low-rider spot celebrating the brand’s most recent partnership with Macca’s and a TikTok campaign that inspired over 21.5 million Aussies to be part of the Menulog Delivery Dance

