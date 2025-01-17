M&C Saatchi’s Xavier Lynch Takes Us BTS Of AWARD School

Xavier Lynch, a junior copywriter at M&C Saatchi, brought his 12-week AWARD School journey to life in style—capturing the highs, lows, and big ideas through TikTok videos that speak louder than words. Here, we take a peek behind the scenes of the course that’s shaping the next wave of creatives, entrepreneurs and more.

You were a content creator for AWARD School this year, or as someone else put it, a ‘poster boy for aspiring creatives’. Tell us a bit about the partnership and how it came about.

I applied for the course in 2024, got in (huge W) and then received an e-mail asking whether I wanted to be one of the first content creators to help demonstrate what really goes on behind the scenes. Of course I said yes – I’ll take any opportunity to flex my creativity, especially if it’s in front of a camera.

What was the toughest part of the course?

Without a doubt, the pressure-cooker environment. Juggling ten briefs in 12 weeks while pushing myself to come up with original ideas was intense. But that pressure is where the magic happens – you learn to think fast, trust your instincts, and take risks with your work. It’s tough, but it’s what makes AWARD School so transformative.

What was the most rewarding?

It’s such a supportive and inclusive environment, I made so many new friends and would recommend it to anyone who has a passion for creativity and ideas. Responding to real briefs challenges you to think critically and develop strong concepts, all the while learning from some of the best creatives locally and internationally.

Has it helped you crack the code of what it takes to be a stellar creative?

Absolutely. AWARD School teaches you that great ideas don’t just appear—they’re crafted through discipline, persistence, and feedback. It’s about solving problems in unexpected ways and communicating those solutions clearly and powerfully. I also learned that creativity is a team sport – you need to lean into collaboration and embrace different perspectives to make your ideas stronger.

What would you say to anyone considering AWARD School this/next year?

Don’t overthink it – just go for it. The application process might feel daunting, but it’s the start of an incredible journey. AWARD School will challenge how you see yourself, your creativity, and your ideas, but the transformation is worth it. You’ll emerge sharper, braver, and a much better creative and problem solver.

Check out Xavier’s video series here. AWARD School entries open 6 February.