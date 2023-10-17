M&C Saatchi’s Cam Blackley To Depart After Six Years

M&C Saatchi’s Cam Blackley To Depart After Six Years
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi AUNZ, Cam Blackley is departing the business after almost six years at the agency.

Blackley has overseen some tremendous achievements at the creative helm, and has fostered the development of truly brilliant talent within the business during his tenure.  He has a CV filled with industry-recognised work in a career that has spanned Australia, London and New York.

Blackley has been the driving force behind building brand strength with our most significant client partners. His creative leadership has delivered award-winning campaigns for Tourism Australia, Minderoo Foundation, Big W and Steggles to name but a few. He has doubled-down throughout some challenging periods, including the Covid-19 pandemic, steering the creative for our iconic Australian brands.

“On behalf of the whole M&C Saatchi crew, I want to thank Cam for his commitment to clients and our people during his time as Chief Creative Officer. He has been a valued member of the executive team and is admired for his commitment to the industry as evidenced by his impactful contribution as AWARD’s Chair, and his inclusion in the Cannes Lions jury this year. His work, and his unique humour, will have a lasting impact on the agency…,” said Justin Graham, M&C Saatchi Group CEO APAC.

Blackley added: “The last six years at M&C Saatchi have been incredibly fulfilling. I am proud of the work, the client partnerships, and most of all the people. I have built and managed a formidable team across four offices capable of winning global pitches, as well as creating category shifting and peer-recognised campaigns.

“For several months now I have had robust and respectful discussions with Justin on the shape of things to come. M&C Saatchi globally is going through a period of transition and that has accelerated the decision to part company. The ad industry feels beautifully disrupted at the moment, I’ve never been one to lean into the status quo and I’m keen to build something new after a break. I will be leaving the agency in great shape and will cheer on its success from the sidelines.”

As M&C Saatchi continues its journey to be an even more connected Group, it continues to embrace the opportunities that change brings. Clients want brilliant original thinkers, organised in uncommon ways. In particular, original thinking applied through the broader lens of brand experience and innovative business solutions.

 A new creative leadership structure will be announced in the coming weeks.




Please login with linkedin to comment

M&C Saatchi

Latest News

Livewire Appoints New Global CEO
  • Marketing

Livewire Appoints New Global CEO

Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, has opened a new global office in London. The London office will be led by Tom Simpson (pictured above) who has been appointed Livewire’s global chief executive officer. Simpson will head up Livewire’s global growth and business development as the company continues to expand internationally. Leading the global business […]

Prime Video Activation Opens At SXSW
  • Media

Prime Video Activation Opens At SXSW

Amazon Primeville has opened at Darling Harbour today. The interactive activation features well-known venues from some of Prime Video’s most popular series. Guests are invited to talk a walk-through, being transported into the worlds of some of their favourite Prime Video shows. Fitted out with snacks, photo ops and opportunities to win, the event is […]

LiveRamp & Yahoo Partner To Scale Addressability Across The Ad Ecosystem
  • Advertising

LiveRamp & Yahoo Partner To Scale Addressability Across The Ad Ecosystem

LiveRamp, the data collaboration platform, and Yahoo today announced an expanded partnership to scale addressability and enhance reach and interoperability within the advertising ecosystem. With this partnership, publishers using LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) will now be able to take advantage of the cookieless identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID, and unlock additional addressable demand. Further, brands that […]

IAS Launches New AI-Driven Site Detection and Avoidance Technology
  • Marketing

IAS Launches New AI-Driven Site Detection and Avoidance Technology

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, has announced a new Made for Advertising (MFA) AI-driven site detection and avoidance product. The company’s MFA site technology aims to improve transparency in advertiser campaign quality, identify where spending is being allocated, and inform optimizations to minimize waste on MFA sites. […]

Sonos and Amplify Announce SXSW Panel
  • Marketing

Sonos and Amplify Announce SXSW Panel

Sonos and Amplify will host a panel on 20 October 2023 at 10am at the Novotel Darling Harbour, exploring ‘Frisson: Why music gives you chills’. The panel will feature GRAMMY, Emmy® and ARIA-award winning producer Eric J Dubowsky, music psychologist Dr Solange Glasser, Sonos director of marketing for Global Growth Markets, Emma Levy and Tim Baggott, ECD at Amplify. In this session, the […]

OMA Announces Two New Members
  • Media

OMA Announces Two New Members

Added pressure put on the OMA Christmas drinks' arancini balls as two new members sign on to the outdoor organisation.

GoTransit partners with Foodbank Queensland
  • Marketing

GoTransit partners with Foodbank Queensland

The cost of living crisis is having widespread impact on families across the nation. Go Transit Media Group has stepped up to help feed those most in need.

Scope & 10 Feet Tall Are Empowering Australians Living With Disabilities
  • Marketing

Scope & 10 Feet Tall Are Empowering Australians Living With Disabilities

In partnership with 10 Feet Tall, Scope Disability Services has unveiled a new campaign that shows customers reaching their full potential. Scope’s clients with disabilities and employees were engaged as actors in the campaign, bringing authenticity to the bold and ground-breaking campaign. The campaign takes on a new approach for the disability category, showcasing people […]

AIC & IMAA Join Forces
  • Media

AIC & IMAA Join Forces

The IMAA continuing to push the independents' barrow. And probably push the holding company's buttons in the process.

SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers
  • Marketing

SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers

Utterly befuddled by SXSW's staggering program? Let this handy guide be a divining rod to your confused brain.

2024 AWARD School Heads Announced
  • Marketing

2024 AWARD School Heads Announced

AWARD School has assembled some big brains to teach its 2024 intake. As in clever creatives, not odd shaped heads.

TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery
  • Technology

TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery

Disney is set to join TikTok’s Pulse Premiere as a publisher and deliver premium ad-viewing experiences to brands and consumers. The new partnership is part of the Disney100 activation on TikTok that delivers content from Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and ESPN, including nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, unique behind-the-scenes Disney […]