M&C Saatchi’s Cam Blackley To Depart After Six Years

Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi AUNZ, Cam Blackley is departing the business after almost six years at the agency.

Blackley has overseen some tremendous achievements at the creative helm, and has fostered the development of truly brilliant talent within the business during his tenure. He has a CV filled with industry-recognised work in a career that has spanned Australia, London and New York.

Blackley has been the driving force behind building brand strength with our most significant client partners. His creative leadership has delivered award-winning campaigns for Tourism Australia, Minderoo Foundation, Big W and Steggles to name but a few. He has doubled-down throughout some challenging periods, including the Covid-19 pandemic, steering the creative for our iconic Australian brands.

“On behalf of the whole M&C Saatchi crew, I want to thank Cam for his commitment to clients and our people during his time as Chief Creative Officer. He has been a valued member of the executive team and is admired for his commitment to the industry as evidenced by his impactful contribution as AWARD’s Chair, and his inclusion in the Cannes Lions jury this year. His work, and his unique humour, will have a lasting impact on the agency…,” said Justin Graham, M&C Saatchi Group CEO APAC.

Blackley added: “The last six years at M&C Saatchi have been incredibly fulfilling. I am proud of the work, the client partnerships, and most of all the people. I have built and managed a formidable team across four offices capable of winning global pitches, as well as creating category shifting and peer-recognised campaigns.

“For several months now I have had robust and respectful discussions with Justin on the shape of things to come. M&C Saatchi globally is going through a period of transition and that has accelerated the decision to part company. The ad industry feels beautifully disrupted at the moment, I’ve never been one to lean into the status quo and I’m keen to build something new after a break. I will be leaving the agency in great shape and will cheer on its success from the sidelines.”

As M&C Saatchi continues its journey to be an even more connected Group, it continues to embrace the opportunities that change brings. Clients want brilliant original thinkers, organised in uncommon ways. In particular, original thinking applied through the broader lens of brand experience and innovative business solutions.

A new creative leadership structure will be announced in the coming weeks.