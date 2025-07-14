M+C Saatchi’s Brave Effort To Get Australia’s Head Out Of The Clouds

Australia has a longstanding problem with inhaling and exhaling. At the turn of the 90s, nearly a quarter of the adult population smoked.

As of 2022, that number stood at just over 8 per cent. But in its place, vaping has become commonplace among Australians—particularly younger Aussies with 9.3 per cent of 18–24 year olds and 6.5 per cent of 25–29 year olds puffing away on their USB sticks, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

But vapes and e-cigarettes are not without their problems. In fact, in many cases they’re just as bad for you as smoking. It’s a problem that the Minderoo Foundation and M+C Saatchi wanted to tackle head-on. And they did in some style. Their efforts also saw them win the 2024 B&T Award for Bravery.

“To have this generation speak up, warn their peers, and be the voice in the fight against an insidious vape industry – that felt pretty brave to us. Especially when those voices were the ones being targeted and silenced in the first place,” Dan Borghesi, creative director at M+C Saatchi told B&T.

Together, M+C and Minderoo described vaping as an “industry of exploitation” perpetuated and emboldened by “secrecy, censorship and misinformation”. To combat it, they created ‘UNCLOUD’ a platform for young people to warn others of the horrors of vaping addiction and the culture that surrounds it from within.

Over an initial three-month launch period, the platform invited young Australians suffering from mental or physical health problems resultant from vaping to write warning labels for others to take heed of. Once a bank of these had been established, M+C amplified the labels through online film, social, out-of-home near schools, in-venue, and in-gaming advertising in some of Australia’s biggest online games.

The results were impressive, too. The work generated more than 270 million paid media impressions and 484,000 sessions on the UNCLOUD website.

“I’d like to think the stories shared through this campaign helped spark policy change, even just a little,” said Borghesi.

“But the real power was in the behavioural shifts we saw – after seeing the campaign, 84 per cent of regular vapers took action, 54 per cent intended to quit, and over half said it made them want to stop altogether.”

The campaign wasn’t a flash-in-the-pan, either.

“This took years,” said Borghesi.

“Research, behavioural science, endless rounds of creative, all to land something that actually resonated. We didn’t want to lecture young people, we wanted to hand them the mic so they could uncloud all the bullshit.”

Now, the campaign has been rolled out across Victoria by VicHealth.

“It’s now a living, breathing thing, still growing, still reaching young people in meaningful ways,” said Borghesi.

The B&T Award for Bravery rewards high-risk and courageous ideas or executions. Staring down one of the greatest scourges on modern Australians certainly fits that billing. But why did M+C choose to enter?

“B&T has always celebrated bold, brave creative, and we knew Uncloud fit that bill. But more than that, we wanted to shine a light on the young people who spoke up to help others,” said Borghesi.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

