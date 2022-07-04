M&C Saatchi Still Tops For New Business Wins For May

M&C Saatchi remains Australia’s best performing creative agency for new business wins according to fresh data from martech firm, R3.

Following on from its win in April, M&C Saatchi has again topped the top 20 rankings for the month of May.

The agency enjoyed a string of stellar wins including Jimmy Brings, Woolies’ social, the World Pride Project, Origin and Worksafe Victoria.

According to the numbers, DDB retained second for the month, while R/GA stormed an incredible 34 spots to claim third position.

Clems took fourth and Cummins&Partners shrugged off recent staff changes to nab fifth position.

Check out May’s top 20 best performing creative agencies below: