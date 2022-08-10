M&C Saatchi Still Tops For New Business Wins, But Newcomer It’s Friday Off To A Flyer

It might be a little more than six months old but indie creative agency It’s Friday, headed by former Leos and Saatchi boss Pete Bosilkovski, is off to an impressive start judging by R3’s monthly review of new business wins.

It’s Friday posted an impressive third spot on June’s new business wins after the agency was appointed to Domino’s and Colonial First State’s roster.

M&C Saatchi was once again Australia’s number one performing creative agency for new business wins. It’s now held the top spot since April helped along by winning the Woolies digital business alongside its usual Woolies duties.

DDB held on to second spot and that’s despite relinquishing the Don’s Smallgoods business to rival agency The Royals.

R/GA dropped a spot from last month to take fourth and Clems agencies rounded out June’s top five.

Check out the top 20 performing agencies for June below: