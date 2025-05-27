M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Acquires Dubai-Based DUNE | 23

M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has acquired Middle East-based marketing, communication and commercial agency DUNE | 23.

M+C said the acquisition represents the growth of its seventh global office since its establishment in 2004, and the first acquisition made for the agency since Global CEO Robin Clarke’s appointment in October 2024.

With a reputation for delivering impactful campaigns for global giants including Barclays, LEGO, Pernod Ricard, Kia, adidas, NFL, Heineken, Sky, and UEFA, M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has been at the forefront of passion-driven marketing for 21 years, connecting brands to consumers and audiences through the things they love – football, film, fashion, F1, music and more.

Founded by Jamie Hosie and Lloyd McMillan in 2023, DUNE | 23 is an award-winning, sport and entertainment marketing and commercial agency in the Middle East that has made its mark within the industry with clients including Emirates Dubai 7s, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, SailGP, Zeekr, Elrow Music Festival, Nada Dairy and BRED by Hypebeast.

Offering end-to-end marketing services, from communications and commercial strategy through to activation across social media, PR, influencers, experiential, community and media buying, with more than 40 people, DUNE | 23 significantly bolsters the capability of M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment in the dynamic and growing Middle East region.

Together, and combined with M+C Saatchi Middle East, led by CEO Scott Feasey, the two entities offer a portfolio of services to clients and brands looking for creative excellence and local talent, bolstered by global experience.

Robin Clarke, global CEO, M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, said, “Our expansion into the Middle East is driven by increasing demand from clients and the rich number of opportunities that the region represents for our business. What co-founders Jamie and Lloyd have built in the region in such a short space of time makes me incredibly excited for our future together. The alchemy of M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment’s global legacy and DUNE | 23’s local repute will make M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment a powerhouse in a region that is fast becoming one of the world’s leading hubs for sport and entertainment.”

Lloyd McMillan, Founder of DUNE | 23, said, “We’re thrilled to be combining our local market insight and expertise with the global scale of world-class specialist capabilities of M+C Saatchi. Jamie Hosie added “We are unlocking huge opportunities for our team, existing clients, and the future of the industry in this region and eagerly anticipate for the next phase of our journey.”

Scott Feasey, CEO, M+C Saatchi Middle East, commented: “This acquisition is a pivotal step in advancing our regional growth trajectory and strengthening our leadership in a space where brand and culture converge. DUNE | 23 brings specialist expertise, a proven track record, and a team uniquely attuned to creating lasting impact through passion and fandom. By integrating their capabilities and insight into our ecosystem, we’re scaling our ability to lead in one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets for sport and entertainment.”

The DUNE | 23 team will join the new, custom-designed offices of M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment on Floor 9 of Al Thuraya Tower in Dubai Media City later this year, whilst operating under their new name immediately.