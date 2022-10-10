M&C Saatchi Look Welded On To Top Spot For New Creative Wins

If the R3 data into new business wins is any indicator, we may have an early contender for B&T agency of the year in M&C Saatchi.

The agency has again topped the time sheets for new business wins for the month of August, a position it’s held pretty much for all of 2022.

Recent wins for the agency included the Jimmy Brings Project, Woolies’ social, World Pride Project, Origin, Shift, Worksafe Victoria and Hire Up.

DDB was again number two on R3’s list with wins that included the World Fighting Arena Project and Movember.

The Deloitte-owned Smith St was third, while TBWA stormed 24 spots to nab fourth with wins that included Kraft Heinz and Golden Circle.

Pete Bosilkovski’s new venture, It’s Friday, flew the flag for the indies, taking fifth position,

Check out the top 20 performing creative agencies for the month of August below: