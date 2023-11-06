M&C Saatchi Hits A High Note For Woolies’ Christmas Work
Woolworths has unveiled its latest Christmas campaign, celebrating the little things that make Christmas special, including coming together over the festive season with loved ones.
The integrated campaign produced in partnership with M&C Saatchi within the Greenhouse Collective, launched with a 60 second commercial last night.
The content follows the journey of school children dressed to represent fresh food from across regional Australia, including cherries from Young, NSW and mangoes from Dimbulah, QLD, as they venture to perform in a Christmas Spectacular for their family and friends. When one child forgets their costume en route, the children and a few parents band together to help make a spectacular Christmas cracker costume just in time for the show.
Woolworths Group CMO Andrew Hicks said: “We know it’s the little things that make Christmas special, including all the festive events and moments throughout the season that you share with your loved ones.
“Food is at the heart of many festive celebrations and as today’s Fresh Food People we wanted to shine a spotlight on that through our latest campaign, which highlights our incredible produce, including Australian grown mangoes and cherries. And no Australian Christmas is complete without prawns.
“We also know that value will be more important than ever this year, so as part of our Christmas campaign we’re encouraging customers to spend less with us by taking advantage of our Prices Dropped for Christmas and Low Prices that families can rely on like our $8 per kilo award-winning half leg ham. Plus additional value for our members with Everyday Rewards Member Prices to cater to every budget this year.”
Richard Morgan, executive creative director, M&C Saatchi said: “This year more than ever, the idea and energy behind this campaign feels like it’s right for its time. Set to a reimagined version of the classic track ‘Everybody needs somebody to love’ made famous by The Blues Brothers, it captures the spirit of a community coming together from across our growing regions to share a little moment that makes Christmas special. It was brilliant working with the Woolworths team and Finch to bring it to life, we couldn’t be prouder.”
Renowned director Michael Gracey and Finch Productions filmed and produced the commercial, capturing scenes in Far North Queensland, and regional locations across New South Wales.
Hicks added: “Woolworths operates in communities right across the country so it was important we showcased the breadth of our engagement and partnership with regional Australia through this year’s campaign. These locations are at the heart of where we source our great Australian fresh produce, while also giving many young people their first job working within our store in these regional towns.”
“We’re really pleased to be able to work with diverse young local talent from these communities to bring this Christmas campaign to life,” he said.
The integrated multi-channel campaign launched on Free to Air TV on Sunday (5 November) and will come to life in stores all across the country this week. As well as roll out across radio, press, digital, content, social, and OOH.
BRAND CAMPAIGN CREDITS:
Woolworths
Andrew Hicks – Chief Marketing Officer
Jane Saleh – Director, Woolworths Brand
Cassie Wheeler – General Manager, Woolworths Brand
Samantha Smith – Senior Brand Communications Manager
Nikita Dinan – Brand Communications Manager
Aimee Spiteri – Brand Communications Manager
M&C Saatchi
Michael McEwan: Chief Executive Officer
Emily Taylor: Chief Strategy Officer
Cam Blackley: Chief Creative Officer
Richard Morgan & Shelley Parsons: Executive Creative Director
Niccola Phillips: Creative Director / Senior Art Director
Phil Leece: Creative Director / Senior Writer
Mike Burdick: Senior Writer
Lisa Milner: General Manager
Julia Mahoney: Group Account Director
Lewis Harvey: Senior Account Director
Vanessa Graham: Group Strategy Director
Sarah Pont: Strategy Director
Social Team: Andrew Gitto, Jamen Percy, Jansie Wyn, John Agnew
Maria Austin: Creative Director, Design & Rollout
Rod James: Head of Production
Production Company
Production Company: Finch
Director: Michael Gracey
Producer: Caroline David
DOP: Matt Toll
Art Director: Loretta Cosgrove
Costume Designer: Matt Stegh
Executive Producer: Corey Esse
1st Editor: Patrick Correll
2nd Editor, ARC, Laurence Van Camp
Post production: Resolution Design
Stills Photographer: Paul Blackmore
Music & sound design: Massive Music
