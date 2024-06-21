M&C Saatchi Documentary, SKATEGOAT, Wins GIO Audience Award At Sydney Film Festival

SKATEGOAT by THIS.Film Studio, part of M&C Saatchi Group, has won the highly coveted Sydney Film Festival GIO Audience Award following the film’s world premiere on Saturday 15, June.

SKATEGOAT is a gripping story with an electrifying soundtrack. Through the camera’s lens, Leandre Sanders “Skategoat” bravely documents his life experience that covers events throughout his turbulent and emotionally charged rise from the streets of LA and Venice Beach to the world stage as a pro skateboarder.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling of knowing that my story is ready and out there for the world to see, it’s crazy!” said Sanders. “My love for Australia is real. To come to Sydney to see the world premiere of this movie at the Sydney Film Festival is insane. It feels like I’ve come home.”

Seven years in the making SKATEGOAT is an epic documentary from THIS. Film Studio; the Australian production team behind acclaimed films BRA BOYS and FIGHTING FEAR. Through the lens of this documentary, THIS.Film Studio founders Michael Lawrence and Nicholas Cook celebrate a young boy’s dream to become a pro skateboarder, captured in all its kinetic glory by renegade graffiti artist and acclaimed music video director Van Alpert.

On the notable win for a shift towards long-form branded content and documentary making, a specialty of THIS.Film Studio, Michael Lawrence said: “Winning the Sydney Film Festival GIO Audience Award is a truly humbling moment for everyone involved in making this film.”

“It has been an absolute privilege to have been welcomed into Leandre’s world and be allowed to document his journey over the last seven years. The result is a wonderful story of love, ambition and resilience that transcends all borders”.

SKATEGOAT will launch in selected cinemas from August 1, 2024.