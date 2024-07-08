AdvertisingNewsletter

M&C Saatchi Appointed As Lifeblood’s Creative Behaviour Change Agency

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
3 Min Read

M&C Saatchi Group has been appointed Australian Red Cross Lifeblood’s creative behaviour change agency following a competitive pitch.  

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is funded by the Australian government to provide life-giving blood, plasma, transplantation and biological products for world-leading health outcomes. With 1 in 3 people needing blood or blood products in their lifetime, M&C Saatchi has been appointed to work with Lifeblood to help drive a deeper commitment to blood donation in Australia.

“We all rely on the kindness of strangers to become donors and save lives. Most people agree with the premise, but need help to act. There are motivations to be found, myths to bust and barriers to overcome to shift that positive change in behaviour. Attracting 100,000+ new biological donors each and every year is a well-defined mission and one that requires each of our specialist capabilities and the team at Lifeblood to rally behind. We have co-created a diverse team of talented and passionate people to achieve this mission,” said Michael McEwan, CEO, M&C Saatchi.

“Donors, new and existing, are our Lifeblood—without them, we can’t deliver the critical services that impact Australians’ health outcomes,” said Jeremy Weiss, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, director of marketing. “Throughout the process, M&C Saatchi demonstrated outstanding understanding of the necessary behaviour change; to build an emotional connection to our brand and inspire those to act. Their breadth of specialist capability, experience, and team model positions them to deliver effectively. In every session, we gained a great sense of their culture and values. We’re excited about the potential of our partnership and the positive impact we can achieve together”.

“There is a beautiful simplicity and emotion at the heart of Lifeblood, and that’s ‘Life’. Working off that simple truth is a powerful starting point for our collective team. We are very much up for the challenge of helping fellow Australians experience the powerful emotion of becoming a donor. What a wonderful thing to be a part of,” said Emma Robbins, executive creative director, M&C Saatchi.

The appointment of M&C Saatchi Group is effective immediately with new work to be in the market later this year.

Related posts:

  1. More Exciting, More Effective, Double The Impact: Senior Marketers Share Regional Success Stories At Boomtown Masterclass
  2. Special’s Tasty IGA Win & PHD’s Driving Off With VW Media Sees Them Top B&T’s New Business Rankings
  3. OA Collective Appoints Ashleah Harding As Agency Sales Director
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Hello Nabs Dan Fryer From The Monkeys For ECD Role
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TwentyTwo Digital Elevates Digital Experience For Studio Pilates International
Paramount Pictures
Paramount Global And Skydance Agree To Merge
NSW State Emergency Service Launches “Everyone Counts” Recruitment Campaign, Via VML
Year13 & Scape Survey Reveals What Brands Can Do To Reach Tired, Anxious & Disillusioned Gen Z
Register Lost your password?