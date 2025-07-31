M+C Promotes Emma Robbins To Melbourne CCO

M+C Saatchi Group promoted national executive creative director, Emma Robbins to newly created role of chief creative officer, Melbourne.

M+C said Robbins will continue to play a key part in the national creative leadership of key clients for M+C ANZ, while ensuring Melbourne is at the forefront of a new creative era in a rapidly transforming industry.

Group CCO, Steve Coll, will continue to lead the transformation of the M+C Group around the network’s new global Cultural Power proposition.

The appointment also continues the Group strategy of bolstering its Melbourne capabilities to underpin growth that also saw respected business lead Louise Rutherford join the team as client partner last month.

M+C Saatchi Group CCO, Steve Coll said, “As part of developing our Cultural Power proposition, we have been integrating talented creatives and specialist thinkers all across our Group. This promotion for Emma is an important part of that. It’s a well-deserved recognition of her incredible talent and exceptional creative leadership.

“Em has had an enormous impact on key clients in her seven year tenure in the agency, particularly in the last few years, where she has led some of the most awarded and effective integrated campaigns in our entire global network. This role represents an exciting new chapter in a storied career, and I couldn’t be happier for her. Em is a delight to work with, and a relentless champion of both our creative product and our people. I know the entire M+C team will be celebrating this news.”

The commitment to strengthening operations is shared by incoming M+C Saatchi Group ANZ CEO Dani Bassil, who has earmarked growing Melbourne as a focus when she takes up her role in August.

Prior to Emma’s elevation to CCO, Melbourne she spent seven years as M+C’s ECD in Melbourne, the past three as National ECD. During her tenure she had led multi-award winning work for the likes of Commonwealth Bank and Lifeblood, with recent work including this year’s acclaimed ‘Doubt Never Did’ brand campaign, anti-vaping campaign ‘We Are The Warning’ and campaigns for CommBank Travel Booking and The Plastic Forecast.

Emma welcomed the opportunity to play a key part in the national creative leadership of M+C ANZ during a transformative period for the industry: “Being appointed CCO at a time of significant change across the industry feels both exciting and meaningful. The landscape is evolving fast – new expectations, new pressure – and I see this as a real opportunity for creativity to step forward and lead,” Emma said.

“It’s also an awesome moment to double down on what makes M+C’s creative culture so strong – how we collaborate, the purpose behind our work, and the clients we make it for. We’re incredibly proud of the work we’re creating, and even prouder of the people behind it. I step into this role with real optimism for what’s ahead, and with a commitment to nurturing a creative culture that makes our clients famous, and our people feel seen, energised and ready to do great things.”

Prior to joining M+C, Emma spent four years as managing partner, creative director at behaviour change specialist The Shannon Company, and over a decade as creative director at Clemenger BBDO.

Emma has judged internationally at One Show, Clio, New York Festivals and Cannes, mentors through the 2025 Creative LIAsion and M+C Open House programs, and last year was named B&T’s Creative Woman of the Year.