MBCS Kickstarts 2024 By Adding Significant Firepower To Leadership Team

Integrated creative agency, MBCS has boosted its leadership and strategy credentials announcing the promotions of Toby Maclachlan to head of strategy & product and Trent Peppercorn to the newly created role of head of Melbourne.

Lead Image: Toby Maclachlan (L) and Trent Peppercorn (R)

The appointments follow consistent year-on-year growth, since MBCS launched in 2022 as an agency tasked with better connecting IPG’s creative, content and experience capabilities, underpinned and powered by media.

“Our agency’s growth and new client wins come down to the experience, creativity and capability of our team. Toby and Trent’s new roles recognise their leadership and success, and importantly will create new opportunities and pathways for our next generation of leaders to grow, while continuing to create the very best outcomes for our clients,” said managing director, MBCS, Olivia Warren.

“When we repositioned in 2022 our point of difference was powering our creative and strategic thinking by media, so we invested early in creative and strategy talent that could sit alongside our media specialists to deliver campaigns anchored in this ethos. Move forward to 2024 and our team has exponentially expanded, our client roster continues to grow and our creative capabilities allows us to conceive and execute integrated campaigns across both offices”.

Toby Maclachlan steps into his new role after 3 years as head of creative strategy at Initiative Media. At MBCS he will lead the overall strategic output and team across both offices, charged with elevating MBCS’ integrated product offering with a specific focus on delivering creative and innovative experiences to deeply connect with people. His experience spans brand leadership and strategy roles across a range of categories including FMCG, entertainment, fashion, auto, government and tourism.

“2024 is going to be an interesting year; defining and pivotal on so many fronts, in so many ways. People expect a lot of brands RN. And rightfully so. Who brands are, how and where they show up for people, it really matters. I’m looking forward to helping brands navigate their now and next — IRL, URL, and whatever WEB 3, ai, spatial computing and next gen social media etc. brings — with true-to-brand strategies and ideas that hit different and make difference,” said Maclachlan.

“Toby is the definition of a high achiever striving for outstanding solutions to assist clients solve their problems. He’s generally known for finding solutions to seemingly impossible asks, that are true to brand and results driven,” Warren said.

Previously head of creative services at MBCS, Peppercorn will relocate to Melbourne charged with leading the office through its next growth phase and expanding the team in line with client demand.

“It’s an exciting time to make this move and I am incredibly pumped to embark on a new chapter of my career and continue to work alongside such a skilled and inspiring team not just in Sydney but now in Melbourne,” said Peppercorn.

“My new role will see me work closely with both offices providing the ability to apply my craft to help solve a range of client problems regardless of the platform, fitting perfectly with MBCS’s proposition of borderless creativity. I’m excited with opportunities to grow Melbourne’s client base organically and also bring new and exciting clients on board. It’s a burgeoning market and I am excited about the potential of what lies ahead”.

“Both promotions are genuinely worthy and I’m delighted Toby and Trent are stepping into these new, expanded and elevated roles, said Warren. “I’m looking forward to seeing what our new leadership team can achieve in their new roles”.

The new roles are effective immediately.