Mazda Says ‘Give It Heaps’ In New BT-50 Campaign Via CHEP

Mazda Australia and CHEP have unveiled a bold national campaign for the new BT-50.

The integrated campaign introduces “Give It Heaps” – a new creative platform that is a rallying cry for those who want to get more out of life, and a promise that the BT-50 is a ute that can stand up to whatever you throw at it.

At its heart is the story of the legendary “Robbo”, a character whose reputation for mastering every extreme task, challenge and hobby has made him a local hero, thanks to the capability and dependability of his trusted BT-50.

Ashlin Moore, national brand manager at Mazda Australia, said, “The new BT-50’s bold design and capability perfectly embody the Australian spirit of giving it your all. We’ve developed an idea here that celebrates that ethos and hopefully it inspires many Aussies to get out there and give it heaps in a BT-50.”

Glen Dickson, deputy chief creative officer at CHEP Network, said, “The more you put into life, the more you get out. The never-revealed hero of our spot embodies this philosophy: going the extra mile to get the job done. Backed up by a ute that’s just as capable he is.”

The campaign launched on February 16 across television, online video, social media, CRM and large format outdoor including special build executions at iconic sporting grounds across the country. The integrated campaign extends to owned channels, dealerships nationwide and will also feature across trade shows and Mazda’s sponsorship with the North Melbourne Football Club.

