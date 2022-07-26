Maz Compton Joins The Acast Creator Network With Last Drinks

Radio personality Maz Compton (pictured) has launched her sober-curious podcast Last Drinks, partnering with Acast to ensure she has all the tools necessary to create her podcast on her terms.

Following an unsuspecting yet undeniable dependence on alcohol, Compton has been sober since 2015. As host of Last Drinks, Compton is reframing Australia’s cultural narrative around alcohol with honest conversations about sobriety and sober curiosity.

Maz Compton, host of Last Drinks, said: “Australians have complex emotions around booze. Why do we get offended if our mate passes up having a drink with us? I want to empower people to redefine their relationship with alcohol by sharing my sobriety story as well as talking to others about how they have navigated life without alcohol.

“I’ve worked in broadcast media for decades, but this is the first time I have had complete autonomy over the content I want to share with the world. That’s been made possible by partnering with an independent podcast company like Acast.”

Guy Scott-Wilson, creator network director, Acast Australia and New Zealand, said: “As the home of independent podcasts, our mission is to be as creator-centric as we possibly can. By partnering with Acast, Maz has the freedom and tools to develop and grow valuable listener relationships, while ensuring that she retains complete creative control — something we know is particularly appealing to creators with backgrounds in traditional broadcasting.”

Compton is a TV and radio host who has lived her life out loud. From MTV to the dizzying heights of a national radio show, her life on paper was on point, but her relationship with alcohol was way out of whack.

Compton had her last drink on NYE 2014 and wants to share the joy and empowerment sobriety can bring each person by having honest conversations about how to navigate a life without alcohol.

As part of its commitment to the open podcast ecosystem, Acast will make Last Drinks accessible to listeners on all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Samsung Free and more.