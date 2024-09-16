AdvertisingNewsletter

Maybelline Jingle Returns With Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid & Ru Paul Starring In “ICONS” Campaign

Maybelline New York tapped international superstars Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, and Ru Paul as the faces of the Instant Eraser concealer for its “ICONS campaign”.

Launching in 2010, Instant Eraser has had an almost 15-year journey, and Maybelline’s latest “ICONS” campaign sees it teaming up with the three global powerhouses to celebrate living iconically. In the wise words of Naomi Campbell – “if I say she’s an icon, she’s an icon”.

The “ICONS” campaign is coupled with the revamp of the “Maybe It’s Maybelline” jingle. After first appearing in a 1991 commercial, the song has been a staple of the brand and the sound of a generation for makeup enthusiasts.

“’Maybe It’s Maybelline’ is an iconic anthem that has defined beauty for generations, achieving an astounding 84% brand recall. Our jingle captures the essence of who we are as a brand, embodying self-confidence, authenticity, and empowerment. It has transcended pop culture conversations, decade after decade, and we are thrilled to reintroduce a fun and modernised version to a new generation of cultural innovators,” said Trisha Ayyagari, Maybelline New York’s global brand president.

Melburnian Maybelline lovers can join in on the campaign by visiting the large-scale mural on Swan Street, with Naomi Campbell’s iconicness taking over the streets of Richmond.

The “ICONS” campaign is set to launch on Monday 16 September.

