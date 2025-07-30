Matt Dickson Returns To SCA As WA Commercial Strategy Leader

SCA has appointed Matt Dickson as WA commercial strategy leader, further strengthening the company’s presence and commercial capability in the region. This appointment is part of several recent senior leadership appointments as the business deepens its focus on the Western Australian market and commitment to delivering strong outcomes for local clients.

With over two decades of media and creative leadership experience, Dickson brings an understanding of commercial strategy and client-focused innovation. Reporting to WA SCA’s head of commercial, Megan Tuckey, he will drive commercial audio growth and revenue in the agency, direct and regional Western Australia market by developing market strategies, strengthening SCA’s portfolio of brands including LiSTNR, Mix94.5, and Triple M, and deepening market presence through client engagement, marketing and industry partnerships.

He will also lead product innovation and integrated campaigns, leveraging streaming audio and podcasting trends in collaboration with internal teams and external partners, to position WA SCA as the leading media publisher for advertising revenue. Dickson joins SCA from Nine Entertainment, where he served as client solutions lead. He has also held senior roles at leading media organisations, including NOVA Entertainment and SCA, where he served as national head of creativity, The Studio.

Known for delivering campaigns that deliver results and connect with audiences, his work has been recognised with numerous national and international awards, including from LIA, The One Show, and the New York Festivals. Returning to SCA, Dickson brings extensive media experience and a proven track record of driving strategic outcomes and delivering impactful, market-led

solutions.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to SCA at such an exciting time for audio,” said Dickson. “As the most capable full-funnel medium, audio offers incredible potential. I’m looking forward to getting out into market to help solve WA clients’ marketing challenges through SCA’s suite of assets. The opportunity to rejoin the WA SCA team was simply too good to pass up.”

“The WA market is thriving for SCA, with a dominant 49.7 per cent share of the 25–54 audience in Perth following Survey 4, and a 100 per cent share of regional WA radio. This gives us a complete audience platform for brands to grow and connect across the state,” said Luke Minto, SCA’s national head of audio sales.

“Matt is a renowned audio evangelist, and his move to SCA is a brilliant step forward—not just for the audio medium, but for WA clients, who now have access to globally recognised talent to partner with on their next campaign.”

Dickson’s appointment, alongside Megan Tuckey’s upcoming start as WA Head of Commercial, bringing 13 years of sales experience across digital, publishing, and broadcast media, underscores SCA’s continued investment in strengthening its Western Australian leadership. These additions follow the promotions of Robert Iannazzo to executive general manager, Adelaide and WA, and Remi Barley to general manager and head of sales, WA regional in December 2024, reinforcing SCA’s strategic commitment to expanding its presence and capabilities in the WA market.

Matt Dickson will report to Megan Tuckey, WA SCA’s head of commercial, and starts on September 1.