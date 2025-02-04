Match & Wood Wins Renault Group, Succeeds OMD

Match & Wood has won the media planning and buying account for Renault Group, following a competitive review.

OMD had previously held the account and will transition to Match & Wood in April.

The French automotive group – whose global brands include Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize – has operated in Australia since 1947 and has 57 dealers nationwide.

“Match & Wood have demonstrated a strong understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in the automotive market, making them an ideal partner for Renault Australia,” Renault Australia marketing communications manager Elena Woods said.

“Their strategic expertise combined with a results-driven approach aligns perfectly with our business objectives. As we continue to grow and reposition the Renault brand with exciting new models over the next 18 months, we’re confident that Match & Wood’s passion for our brand and collaborative approach will help us connect with our audience and drive meaningful results.”

Match & Wood group director Verity Martin will lead the account, and said: “They have an exciting vision for the future, which makes this partnership really inspiring for our team. With new models on the horizon and a growing media presence, there’s so much potential to create smart, impactful campaigns together, and we can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

Match & Wood CEO Lyndelle O’Keefe said Renault and the agency had a strong alignment between teams and a “shared commitment to openness, collaboration, and true partnership”. She added: “We’re excited to help drive the next phase of Renault’s journey in Australia.”