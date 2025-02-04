AdvertisingFeaturedNewsletter

Match & Wood Wins Renault Group, Succeeds OMD

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
2 Min Read

Match & Wood has won the media planning and buying account for Renault Group, following a competitive review.

OMD had previously held the account and will transition to Match & Wood in April.

The French automotive group – whose global brands include Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize – has operated in Australia since 1947 and has 57 dealers nationwide.

“Match & Wood have demonstrated a strong understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in the automotive market, making them an ideal partner for Renault Australia,” Renault Australia marketing communications manager Elena Woods said.

“Their strategic expertise combined with a results-driven approach aligns perfectly with our business objectives. As we continue to grow and reposition the Renault brand with exciting new models over the next 18 months, we’re confident that Match & Wood’s passion for our brand and collaborative approach will help us connect with our audience and drive meaningful results.”

Match & Wood group director Verity Martin will lead the account, and said: “They have an exciting vision for the future, which makes this partnership really inspiring for our team. With new models on the horizon and a growing media presence, there’s so much potential to create smart, impactful campaigns together, and we can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

Match & Wood CEO Lyndelle O’Keefe said Renault and the agency had a strong alignment between teams and a “shared commitment to openness, collaboration, and true partnership”. She added: “We’re excited to help drive the next phase of Renault’s journey in Australia.”

Related posts:

  1. Wonderful Wins Oxford University Press For Customer Experience, Brand & Media
  2. The Guardian Names Imogen Fox New Global Chief Advertising Officer
  3. Larissa Ozard Bids Farewell To Seven
  4. The Client Relationship Consultancy Rebrands To Verity Relationship Intelligence
TAGGED: ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

The Client Relationship Consultancy Rebrands To Verity Relationship Intelligence
Larissa Ozard departs Seven.
Larissa Ozard Bids Farewell To Seven
Keep Talking
TV Ratings (4/2/25) & (3/2/25): MAFS’ Ryan Ranks Jacqui 4th During Photo Ranking Challenge, Promising Her “100% Honesty”
Register Lost your password?