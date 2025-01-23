Match & Wood Snares Ronny Raichura From Impressive

Ronny Raichura has joined Match & Wood as head of digital and transformation. Raichura brings his 20 years global experience the new role.

Raichura has held many senior roles across the industry including head of analytics for Omnicom Media Group UK, head of digital activation with Resolution, and most recently managing director of performance agency Impressive. Raichura will be based in Match & Wood’s new office space in Cremorne Melbourne, and will be responsible for their digital product nationally. With a proven track record in digital transformation, Raichura is charged with delivering best in class martech and data transformation across the business and client portfolio.

“Ronny joining the business marks an exciting chapter for us. His expertise in digital and transformation aligns perfectly with our focus on innovation and growth. We’re thrilled to have such a forward-thinking leader on board to help us redefine what’s possible.” She added “We are committed to staying at the forefront of change; through the use of our proprietary tools and a clear focus on the pain points of modern marketers, we’re helping give our clients the competitive advantage they need right now, and Ronny will be an incredible driving force around this,” said Lyndelle O’Keefe, CEO Match & Wood.

“Joining Match & Wood is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me. I have worked in global networks and independent agencies across the UK, India and Australia, and I haven’t seen the level of commitment that Match & Wood have to future proofing their business anywhere before. I’m excited to bring my experience and specialism in digital performance to Match & Wood to ensure we are at the cutting edge of change in this space,” said Raichura.