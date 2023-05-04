MasterChef Australia To Premiere On Sunday With “Support” Of Jock Zonfrillo’s Family

MasterChef Australia is going to launch on Sunday after being postponed for a week following the death of judge Jock Zonfrillo.

In a statement, Network 10 said the launch was going ahead at 7.30pm on Sunday, 7 May with the “full support of Jock Zonfrillo’s family”.

It said “It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted judge and chef who we knew and loved. Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come”.

The show was initially due to launch on Monday the 1st of May, however it was postponed following the shock announcement that Zonfrillo had died aged 46.

A special tribute edition of The Sunday Project will air at 6.30pm on Sunday, prior to the MasterChef season premiere.

Zonfrillo’s death was announced on Monday by his family, who said: “with completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

The MasterChef star, 46, was found dead by police at a hotel in Melbourne at 2am on Monday

He is survived by his wife Lauren and four children Ava, Sophia, Alfie and Isla.