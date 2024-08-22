Mastercard Amplifies Live Music Access For CommBank Yello Customers Through Live Nation Partnership

Mastercard and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CommBank) are bringing the magic of live music to cardholders down under by leveraging Mastercard’s relationship with Live Nation, giving eligible CommBank Yello customers access to pre-sale ticket access, preferred tickets, and priceless experiences when seeing some of the hottest artists in music.

Eligible CommBank Yello customers will be granted special access to select concerts from Live Nation’s packed touring schedule across the globe. In the past year alone, Live Nation hosted more than 1,300 concerts by more than 148 touring artists, reaching over 3 million fans.

“CommBank Yello is the only recognition program of its kind offered by a bank in Australia, and this is just one of the ways we’re recognising and rewarding customers for banking with us. We’re delighted to work with Mastercard to bring another exclusive experience to our customers,” said Meg Bonighton, executive general manager, customer engagement and digital at CommBank.

Get ready for The Weeknd

Kicking off this exciting offering will be a presale for global icon and bestselling artist, The Weeknd. Eligible CommBank Yello customers can enjoy pre-sale access to his highly anticipated Australian tour from Thursday, 22 August at 1pm in Sydney and 2pm in Melbourne. The pre-sale will run until Sunday, 25 August at 11.59pm.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Mastercard and offer CommBank Yello customers exclusive first access to some of the world’s biggest artists. The power of music is indicative in our research which shows that 3 in 4 Australians are likely to sign up for a new loyalty program based on live music perks alone. Providing exclusive access to Australia’s favourite artists will no doubt be an exciting addition for CommBank Yello customers,” said Kristy Rosser, senior vice president, marketing solutions & client services. Live Nation AU/NZ.

Mastercard’s commitment to music

As a long-time supporter of the music industry, Mastercard has created countless innovative and inclusive priceless experiences which bring fans closer to their favourite artists. In addition to sponsoring some of the music world’s biggest honours, Mastercard launched its Artist Accelerator program to elevate emerging talent through cutting-edge technologies like Web3 and Generative AI. The company also released its first-ever album “Priceless”, a collaboration focused on supporting rising artists.

“For many Australians, music is more than just a passion – it’s an essential part of their everyday lives. Mastercard is committed to connecting cardholders to their passions. With access to hundreds of touring artists every year, there’s never been a better reason for eligible CommBank Yello customers to pay with their Mastercard,” said Julie Nestor, executive vice president, head of marketing and communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

CommBank Yello customers can find more details on how to access Live Nation tickets, experiences and more through the CommBank app.