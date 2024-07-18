Mars Introduces Twix Wafer Rolls In Australian First

Mouths are watering across the country with the introduction of Mars’ newest innovation; Twix Wafer Rolls; the crunchy, creamy lighter eat.

In an Australian first and available for a limited time, the all-new Twix Wafer Rolls features two light and crispy wafer rolls coated in smooth milk chocolate, filled with a mouthwatering and satisfying Twix flavour.

Twix portfolio director, Bianca Werkmeister said it’s an exciting time for Australian chocolate lovers with the introduction of the new product, the first for the brand in 2024.

“While consumers are actively seeking out more permissible treats, flavour and texture remain the number one component when looking to satisfy a craving,” said Werkmeister.

“Our new Twix Wafer Rolls hits the mark on all levels featuring the much-loved Twix flavour that the brand is iconic for, combined with the new crispy wafer which gives a new textural experience whilst eating, alongside a lighter formulation at only 114 calories per serve creating more permissibility for consumers”.

“We’re really proud to be launching this product to market and are excited to hear the response from Twix fans and chocolate lovers alike,” added Werkmeister.

The launch of Twix Wafer Rolls marks the first product innovation for the Twix brand in 2024 as Mars continues to explore sensory and textural experiences for Australian consumers, following the launch of Snickers Brownie, M&M’S Cookie Dough and Skittles Cloudz.

With an RRP of $2.20, Twix Wafer Rolls will be available at Coles stores and independent retailers nationwide this month.