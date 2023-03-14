Marketing Not Up To Scratch? Ex-Deliveroo CMO Launches Coaching Company

Jenn ten Seldam (left) and Laura Wilson (right) have launched WINGMAVEN, a new advisory and coaching company tailored to CEOs and founders whose current marketing efforts need improving.

ten Seldam was previously executive general manager, global product marketing and executive advisor to the CPO at Xero, CMO at SEEK, and held various senior marketing positions at National Australia Bank for more than a decade.

Wilson was recently the CMO of Deliveroo Australia and was previously general manager, marketing & membership at RACV and also served as a senior marketing leader at AGL and National Australia Bank for almost ten years.

“After decades of experience and proven results, Laura and I know what a critical strategic player marketing can and should be in determining business success. And we also know first-hand what it takes to get it there. That is also what makes WINGMAVEN unique – our clients can tap into our decades of hands-on experience as transformative Marketing leaders of big brands, the network of experts that we have built over the years, coupled with coaching accreditation from the Institute of Executive Coaching & Leadership (IECL). This allows us to support businesses to make their marketing strategy and marketing people match-fit,” said ten Seldam.

“We work closely with our clients to not only develop marketing strategies that drive effectiveness and efficiency in execution but to also focus on the growth of their people – who will always underpin success,” added Wilson.

“This appears to be resonating, particularly in the current climate where businesses are making tough decisions around where and how much to invest. We’re able to help set the right marketing direction based on their unique needs and grow their people at the same time so they’ve got the muscle to navigate the landscape and stamina to go the distance.”

In addition to marketing coaching, WINGMAVEN will offer a range of other services designed to help businesses achieve their growth ambitions including organisational design, team capability & ways of working, brand, customer & go-to-market strategy.

