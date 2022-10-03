Marketer’s Cheat Sheet: How To Maximise Your Mobile Marketing

Within the different elements and layers of a marketing strategy, one segment that often receives the least attention is mobile marketing – but in 2022, it’s something you simply cannot ignore.

It’s a curious case that marketers would choose to put such little significance in a portion of the marketing world that carries such weight. Data from Statista showed that 73 per cent of retail e-commerce takes place on mobile, making it far and away the most common way that users interact with sales and marketing.

Despite this, many marketers focus on a single method of mobile marketing, or will consider it in a single context rather than a complex entity rife with possibility. Some choose to only use SMS or push notifications; others will use it purely as either a top- or bottom-of-the-funnel solution.

In a world where everyone has a smartphone in their hands, why wouldn’t you make it a priority to market your product directly using the power of mobile?

If you’re a marketer looking to maximise the potential of your mobile marketing strategy – or you’ve just gotten this far into the article and feel motivated by the energy – then thankfully, there’s a solution.

Acoustic, a digital marketing solution that specializes in creating personalized, multi-channel engagement, has laid out the path to a successful mobile marketing plan. Consider this your cheat sheet to mastering mobile marketing and getting the information you want into the hands of your audience!

Firstly, it’s important to know the best methods of utilising mobile marketing. SMS and mobile push are perhaps the most well-versed among marketers, but the option that feels underrepresented is WhatsApp. WhatsApp has a current average of 2 billion active monthly users, putting it top of the pile ahead of alternatives such as WeChat and Facebook Messenger and making it a fantastic option for marketers.

Then there’s the question of methodology. Given how many brands have only a limited consideration for their mobile marketing plans, it’s important to know the best path to success in this field – so what’s the best route?

Promote awareness in your customers. You want people to connect with your platform, so give them QR codes to scan or a phone number to text for a free coupon. Let them know what is available to them. Help your customers discover your products. Send a push notification the day before a new product goes live or let them know what discounts are available. Personalisation can be a great touch here as well, letting customers know the best deals for their interests! Guide you customers in their consideration. Once you have a strong idea of what your customers are interested in, personalise the notifications and messages they’re receiving to help them pick and choose products that work best for them. Let your customers purchase on mobile. A recent study from Asurion said that Americans check their phones 96 times a day on average. Mobile is quickly becoming the dominant source of e-commerce, so let your users make their purchases quickly and easily on their phones. Drive loyalty to your mobile channels. If your customers are getting a great user experience and personalised options, they will come back to you for more – that’s successful marketing!

The applications of a good mobile marketing plan can be seen in a wide swathe of industries. Travel and hospitality? Let your customers see last-minute deals on aeroplanes and hotels. Finance? Give your users alerts when their balance is low, or when trading options are available. Education? Help students track social events and assignment results.

So, there you have it – a helpful guide to getting your mobile marketing plan off the ground. Looking for some more in-depth assistance?

Download the full report from Acoustic today.