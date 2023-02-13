Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Research and testing platform, Stickybeak, has appointed Anna Fitzgerald as its first head of global growth.

Previously based in London as hospitality software company Edify systems’ operations director, Fitzgerald’s new role will involve driving global growth for Stickybeak and growing its customer base. She will report into CEO Anna Henwood.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Anna to the team” said CEO Anna Henwood: “She has so much great experience driving revenue and operational efficiency, and her passion and knowledge growing tech startups is perfect for our stage of growth”.

“Stickybeak has grown very fast over the last few years and we are now ensuring that we can maintain that growth, continue to innovate on the product side and keep our customers happy with great insights at record speeds not matched by any other platform.

Fitzgerald said: “Moving back from London, I’ve been thrilled to see the quality of tech companies in New Zealand. Joining Stickybeak was an easy and exciting decision owing to its global impact, how it connects businesses and NGOs with real people in real time, and its incredible team.”

Stickybeak lets organisations and individuals commission public quantitative surveys from their own computers, rather than through research agencies or panels of respondents. Stickybeak says that its method is faster and cheaper. It’s conversational-style surveys have a pool of more than 4 billion people social media users to answer surveys.

Its clients include companies from the US, Asia, UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and include companies such as Dole International Foods, SC Johnson, The World Health Organisation, Vodafone, O2, Spark, and Swisse. Charities such as Oxfam and Spend My Super have also signed up, as have agencies including Edelman, Ogilvy, Ketchum, and Golin.

Stickybeak was Cocfounded by David Talbot, Brody Nelson, Kyle Hickey, David Brain, and Andrea Kan and launched in London, New York, and Cannes in June 2019.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Anna Fitzgerald Stickybeak

Latest News

Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads
  • Media

Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads

Journalist and editor Sarah Norris (lead image) has been appointed Head of Food at The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAToday to oversee an ambitious plan to supercharge the Good Food brand in the marketplace to drive subscriber growth. Norris has built an enviable reputation across the food and beverage industry in […]

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media
  • Media

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media

Australian award-winning energy retailer Nectr has appointed independent media agency Half Dome to undertake the company’s digital media planning, buying and strategy. Following a competitive pitch, Half Dome has been charged with delivering results through performance media planning and buying across performance media channels.

The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media
  • Media

The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media

Independent media agency The Media Store  has won the FY23 Travel Texas account for the Australia and New Zealand markets, following a competitive pitch. With a third of all Australian adults and 23 per cent of New Zealanders now intending to travel overseas in the next 12 months, cutting through the clutter of destination messages […]

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF
  • Campaigns

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF

Rest, one of Australia’s largest profit-to-member superannuation funds, has launched a new brand campaign featuring a boundary-breaking body percussion performance designed to capture how it feels to be a Rest member. Developed in collaboration with BMF, the campaign features real Rest members and artists and its unique creative platform is a first of its kind […]

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia
  • Technology

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia

Tracksuit, the brand tracking startup, announced a $6.8 million seed round led by Blackbird. Tracksuit’s affordable and always-on brand tracking took the market research model and made it easier to understand and more affordable. This gave businesses the power to make data-driven decisions around brand marketing at a fraction of the cost of traditional brand […]

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]