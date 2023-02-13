Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth

Research and testing platform, Stickybeak, has appointed Anna Fitzgerald as its first head of global growth.

Previously based in London as hospitality software company Edify systems’ operations director, Fitzgerald’s new role will involve driving global growth for Stickybeak and growing its customer base. She will report into CEO Anna Henwood.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Anna to the team” said CEO Anna Henwood: “She has so much great experience driving revenue and operational efficiency, and her passion and knowledge growing tech startups is perfect for our stage of growth”.

“Stickybeak has grown very fast over the last few years and we are now ensuring that we can maintain that growth, continue to innovate on the product side and keep our customers happy with great insights at record speeds not matched by any other platform.

Fitzgerald said: “Moving back from London, I’ve been thrilled to see the quality of tech companies in New Zealand. Joining Stickybeak was an easy and exciting decision owing to its global impact, how it connects businesses and NGOs with real people in real time, and its incredible team.”

Stickybeak lets organisations and individuals commission public quantitative surveys from their own computers, rather than through research agencies or panels of respondents. Stickybeak says that its method is faster and cheaper. It’s conversational-style surveys have a pool of more than 4 billion people social media users to answer surveys.

Its clients include companies from the US, Asia, UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and include companies such as Dole International Foods, SC Johnson, The World Health Organisation, Vodafone, O2, Spark, and Swisse. Charities such as Oxfam and Spend My Super have also signed up, as have agencies including Edelman, Ogilvy, Ketchum, and Golin.

Stickybeak was Cocfounded by David Talbot, Brody Nelson, Kyle Hickey, David Brain, and Andrea Kan and launched in London, New York, and Cannes in June 2019.