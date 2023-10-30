Mark Ritson Joins Lakeba Group Board

Global venture studio Lakeba Group has secured global marketing expert Dr Mark Ritson for its Board of Directors.

Ritson brings thirty years of experience as an entrepreneur, business school professor and consultant to the role.

Dr Ritson has a Ph.D. in Marketing and is recognised globally for his MBA teaching at business schools that, including MIT Sloan, London Business School and Melbourne Business School. Ritson has worked as a global consultant on marketing and branding issues for a wide range of clients, with significant stints working for the likes of McKinsey, Westpac, Sephora, Ericsson and Flight Centre. For more than a decade, he has worked as an in-house brand consultant for global luxury goods giant LVMH, working with the senior teams at brands like Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer, DFS, Dom Perignon, and Hennessy.

In 2016, Ritson founded the Marketing Week Mini MBA program – an online version of his acclaimed business school classes. The program has become one of the most successful specialist online training platforms in the world, equipping more than 30,000 alumni across more than 50 different countries.

“Mark is a world-leading expert in the art and science of marketing. As a board member, he will assist Lakeba in achieving stratospheric growth across our 15 brands and in numerous markets worldwide,” said Giuseppe Porcelli, chairman and group CEO of Lakeba.

“What excites me about Mark is not just his mastery of data-driven decision-making in growing brands or even his track record of enhancing some of the world’s top brands when others thought further growth was impossible. What truly stands out is his virtuoso ability to nurture business relationships”.

“Mark’s vast network in the business world paves the way for valuable partnerships and collaborations. These relationships and Mark’s mentorship of Lakeba’s emerging leaders promise unprecedented avenues for our company’s continued success”.

“As a card-carrying cynic when it comes to Artificial Intelligence and a lot of the nonsense we hear from tech firms, this move is probably a surprise to many. But I have known Giuseppe for several years and our constant chats and occasional coffees have changed the way I think about these topics,” said Dr Ritson.

“I still think AI will be an enormous distraction for many and a fruitless endeavour for a lot of companies. But in the case of Lakeba, I can see how their tech is a real game changer. But I also see the danger of great products let down by inferior distribution and marketing. I can see a clear role and a chance to help in a significant way. I am excited about working at Lakeba”.