Marie Claire Hosts International Women’s Day 2025 Panel Event Featuring Human Rights Lawyer Jennifer Robinson

Human rights lawyer and barrister Jennifer Robinson and actress Asher Keddie were among more than 100 guests who attended a marie claire International Women’s Day (IWD) event presented by Are Media on Friday 7 March at the Alpha Grand Room in Sydney’s CBD.

Robinson emphasised the need for greater protection for women who speak out, stating, “We need to better protect women who speak out – it’s a cultural conversation”.

Celebrating its 30th birthday this year, marie claire promoted this year’s IWD theme, “March Forward: For ALL Women and Girls”.

The event featured a powerhouse lineup of speakers, including Jennifer Robinson, human rights lawyer and barrister, Professor Georgina Long AO, Australian of the Year; Edwina Bartholomew, journalist and TV presenter; Asher Keddie, Australian actor; Kirli Saunders OAM, award-winning Gunai author; Kirsha Kaechele, MONA artist and creator.

The event was hosted by marie claire editor, Georgie McCourt, with interviews also hosted by TV presenter, writer and actor Melissa Leong.

The Are Media executives at the event included chief executive officer Jane Huxley, director of content Sally Eagle, general manager of luxury Nicky Briger, director of people, culture and workplace Leisa Williams, director of marketing Carly Bowra, chief financial officer Marena Paul and general counsel Veronique Maury.

“For three decades, marie claire has fought to bring issues that impact women’s advancement to the foreground in Australia. The event on Friday was a wonderful opportunity to hear – and be inspired by – the stories of women who are driving change,” Georgie McCourt said.

“The next generation is engaging in meaningful conversations about it, which gives me hope,” Asher Keddie added.

“It’s incredible to be a woman. Although we face challenges, we always look after each other,” Kirsha Kaechele said.

“Pandora was honoured to partner once again with marie claire for their annual International Women’s Day event. The day was a heartfelt celebration of the remarkable social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Most importantly, the event was the perfect forum for addressing the key issues that matter most with an inspiring panel of women – something we were proud to be a part of,” Jess Donovan, marketing director, Pandora ANZ, said.

The event was sponsored by Pandora, with Medik8 as a supporting sponsor.