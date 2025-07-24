Marie-Celine Wiström On Why AI Isn’t The Enemy

From starting out in a small design studio in New York to leading global innovation projects, Marie-Celine Wiström – affectionately known as MC – head of creative technology and AI at Made This has gone on a journey that is a fascinating blend of multicultural influences and a deep passion for storytelling.

Chatting with The Growth Distillery’s Stories (Un)Told vodcast live at Cairns Crocodiles, MC explained that her unique perspective on creative technology is rooted in these experiences, driving her to explore how AI can serve as a powerful tool to amplify human creativity rather than replace it.

In this episode, MC debunked the notion that AI will replace human jobs, but instead called for co-creation with the tools that are increasingly becoming an inevitable part of our lives. “Let’s just stop talking about AI taking our jobs. Let’s just leave that conversation and work out. How are you actually going to embrace this thing, and how do you add value to it?”

MC explained how AI acts as a creative catalyst, making ambitious ideas more accessible and affordable than ever before. By automating routine tasks and generating new concepts, AI frees creators to focus on the bigger picture, enabling projects that once seemed out of reach. However, this is only the beginning; AI’s true potential lies in collaboration, where human intuition and machine intelligence intersect.

“AI is empowering a lot of people to co-create. There is so much more involvement from an audience or a customer in these types of experiences, and the simplicity to understand how it all works,” she explained.

Crucially, MC views co-creation with AI as an opportunity to elevate human creativity rather than replace it. AI tools should be seen as collaborators, augmenting creative workflows and opening up new avenues of expression. This mindset shifts the focus from competition with machines to partnership, a dynamic that demands openness and adaptability from creators.

“I started an AI artist collective last year where we brought together some of the absolute best artists that have been dabbling in AI for years already, who are true storytellers that have a background in the creative field or the world of arts,” she explained.

“Every time we interact, or we have a project together, or they’re experimenting, all I hear is, oh, this opened up this idea here, or this expanded my thought process here, or I was able to create this world”.

“I can understand that people go through this phase of having fear around it, and I totally get it,” she explained but warned that that fear can inhibit progress if we are not more open to it.

“This thing is not going away. This freight train is coming. It’s just pushing so fast forward. We’ve seen the disruption before in other technology breakthroughs, but I think this is probably one of the biggest ones, where people are feeling like, wow, what do I do with this?”.

“I think there’s just something exciting about that, it’s like, what do I do now? I think about this every day: What are the other opportunities we could explore with AI? You can do a million things, and you can do them quickly”.