Mango Communications Wins Earned Media And Influencer Engagement For Aussie Reusable Cup And Bottle Maker By Fressko

Hold on to your reusable cups – Mango Communications is set to bring its strategic thinking and leading influencer management skills to national cup and bottle manufacturer made by Fressko, after successfully winning the account.

Under its new remit, Mango will deliver earned media and influencer engagement for made by Fressko, working to deepen its relationship with creators and extend its PR offering.

Mango has had a long-standing relationship with the Australian start-up, impressing the brand with its strategic thinking, media relationships and social expertise.

made by Fressko launched in Melbourne in 2014. The brand uses 100 per cent BPA-free, sustainably sourced materials, and sells online and in stores globally.

“We’ve had our eye on the Mango team for several years and have always been impressed by not only their fame-building creative campaigns but also the day-to-day work they do to ensure brands stay in the consumer consciousness. We’re looking forward to partnering with them on our growth journey and bringing to life our brand in new and creative ways,” said Age Conte, head of marketing, made by Fressko.

“We are excited to partner with the team at made by Fressko. Our expertise in public relations, coupled with our strategic ability to help brands navigate the world of influencers, was a key attraction for made by Fressko and we’re looking forward to working with the team to continue to develop its overarching brand story and growth success,” said Alex Lefley, general manager at Mango Melbourne.

The appointment is effective immediately.