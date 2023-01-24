Mango Communications Sydney Appoints Nada Duyker As Influencer Account Director

Mango Communications Sydney has appointed Nada Duyker as influencer account director to drive the agency’s influencer activity.

Duyker joined from One Green Bean where she has been delivering influencer strategy and program management for AfterPay, KIA, Dyson, Möet Hennessy, and Johnson&Johnson.

Mango Sydney managing director Tabitha Fairbairn said: “Nada is brilliant and talented and we’re so pleased to welcome her to the agency. Our capabilities and our client portfolio have grown significantly over the past 12 months and we’re excited to continue to elevate our work in this space.”

Duyker said of her new appointment: “I’ve been watching the incredible work coming from the Mango team from afar for some time now and am thrilled to join the ranks of some of the best minds in the business. The company ethos of hiring talent who are both ‘talented’ and ‘nice’ is immediately evident from day one, and I’m excited for what 2023 holds.”

Duyker’s appointment follows a year of growth for the agency, resulting in account and award wins and hires at both a senior- and mid-level.

Last year, Mango won work for ARN, Funlab, A-Leagues, and PepsiCo, and expanded its remits with long-standing clients, including McDonald’s, New Balance, IKEA, Volkswagen, and Tourism NT.

The agency also added senior account director Ellee Lines, group account director Carla Horvath, and account director Liana Bignall, last year.