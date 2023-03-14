Man Sues Chicken Restaurant Alleging Boneless Wings Adverts Actually Promote Nuggets

A Chicago man is suing national US chicken chain Buffalo Wild Wings, alleging that its boneless chicken wings are, in fact, not wings at all. Who said people don’t look at adverts?

In a class action lawsuit, filed by Aimen Halim on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated, seeks to challenge the “false and deceptive marketing and advertising” of Buffalo Wild Wings Boneless Wings.

“Specifically, the name and description of the Products (i.e., as “Boneless Wings”) leads reasonable consumers to believe the Products are actually [emphasis in original] chicken wings. In other words, that the Products are chicken wings that have simply been deboned, and as such, are comprised of entirely chicken wing meat,” read the filing.

The lawsuit alleges that not only are the so-called ‘wings’ made of breast meat and deep-fried to look like wings but that Buffalo Wild Wings has “no valid reason for misleading customers” other than to promote a cheaper product.

“As discussed further below, Buffalo Wild Wings is well aware of this issue, but has refused to change its practices,” the lawsuit said.

Mr Halim purchased a boneless chicken wing at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Mount Prospect, around 20 miles northwest of Chicago in January. Based on the name and description of the product, Mr. Halim thought that he was getting an actual boneless wing. However, he was disappointed.

“Had Mr. Halim known that the products are not chicken wings, he would not have purchased them, or would have paid significantly less for them,” the lawsuit said.

“As a result, Mr. Halim suffered a financial injury”

Buffalo Wild Wings has not commented on the case but has issued a humorous tweet in response.

It’s true.

Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken.

Our hamburgers contain no ham.

Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) March 13, 2023

On its website, Buffalo Wild Wings maintains that its boneless wings are, in fact, “juicy all-white chicken” and lightly breaded. However, according to Mr. Halim, this is not enough as the lawsuit points to Domino’s adverts for “Boneless Chicken” that are “careful to conspicuously inform consumers that the product is made of ‘100 per cent whole white breast meat.'”

Papa Johns also sells “Buffalo Chicken Poppers” and explains that they are comprised of “all-white chicken breast.”

“We believe this is a straight-forward case and look forward to representing Mr. Halim and other consumers in this case against Buffalo Wild Wings,” Ruhandy Glezakos, a lawyer for Mr. Halim, said in a statement.