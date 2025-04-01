Man of Many Recertified As Australia’s First 100% Carbon-Neutral Digital Publisher By Climate Active

Man of Many has been recertified as a 100 per cent carbon-neutral digital publisher by the Federal Government’s Climate Active Certification, maintaining its pioneering status as the first digital publisher in Australia to achieve this prestigious certification.

The Climate Active Certification reflects Man of Many’s unwavering dedication to sustainability and ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental impact. Achieving carbon neutrality involves rigorous measurement and management of all Scope 1, 2, and relevant Scope 3 emissions, followed by strategic implementation of targeted reduction initiatives, including energy-efficient lighting, transitioning to renewable energy, and minimising business travel.

“We’re thrilled to once again achieve Climate Active certification,” said Scott Purcell, co-founder of Man of Many. “Our environmental responsibility goes far beyond simply offsetting emissions. It is embedded into our daily operations, our strategic partnerships, and our corporate ethos.”

Importantly, Man of Many has specifically chosen to purchase Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) locally, supporting Australian environmental projects directly and contributing positively to local communities.

In 2024, Man of Many’s steadfast commitment to sustainability was recognised by the wider industry when it won the prestigious B&T Award for the Planet, highlighting the significant strides made towards genuine environmental stewardship and inspiring meaningful action within the media sector.

Supporting this accolade, Pangolin Associates, Man of Many’s sustainability consultants, noted, “Their commitment to sustainability is not just a corporate mandate but a core value permeating their entire operation. Initiatives such as the transition to 100 per cent renewable energy and comprehensive recycling programs demonstrate a genuine commitment to reducing their carbon footprint.”

Man of Many’s ongoing initiatives extends beyond carbon neutrality, encompassing extensive sustainability programs such as comprehensive recycling protocols, internal staff training on sustainability practices, and the development of a Supplier Engagement Policy aimed at aligning the company’s entire supply chain with its environmental goals.

Looking forward, Man of Many aims to reduce its total emissions by 30 per cent by 2027 (compared to its 2022 baseline) and further strives towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2030. This bold vision reaffirms Man of Many’s dedication to being at the forefront of sustainable digital publishing.