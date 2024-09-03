Mamamia Snares Georgie Nichols From Seven Network

Mamamia has announced the appointment of Georgie Nichols as chief revenue officer (CRO).

Georige Nichols joins Mamamia with over 25 years experience across Media, Marketing and Agency teams including national sales director at Seven West Media, general manager at Carat and media director at Telstra. Nichols is an award-winning leader who will lead the Mamamia sales team and set the strategic commercial direction for revenue and partnership growth. Nichols will be a member of the Executive Leadership team which also consists of newly appointed Zara Curtis (chief content officer), Luca Lavigne (chief operations and product officer), Riley O’Neill (chief financial officer), Mia Freedman (chief creative officer & co-founder) and Jason Lavigne (executive chair & co-founder).

“We took our time, searching far and wide to find the perfect leader for our Sales team and to join our Executive Leadership Team. This role was the missing piece of our puzzle and we were looking for the best

of the best. As we launch hard into the new era at Mamamia, we needed someone who was entrepreneurial, curious & strategic, commercially strong, had strong relationships in market and was an exceptional leader. Basically we were looking for a unicorn and we found her. Georgie has all of these attributes & more. Her passion for leading people while creating and nurturing client & agency relationships as well as her enormous engine and infectious energy is inspiring. Her undeniable strengths combined with the ambition and the momentum of Mamamia is a perfect match. She is the best people & commercial leader I have ever worked with and I can’t wait to see her make magic at Mamamia,” said Natalie Harvey, CEO of Mamamia.

“Working for a media brand whose purpose you are passionate about with an incredible leadership team focused on sustainable growth is my definition of THE Dream. Mamamia’s core purpose is to make the world a better place for women and girls and with one of the strongest leadership teams in the country, my dream is about to become a reality! Mia, Jason and the entire Mamamia team have done an incredible job building Australia’s largest independent women’s media brand over the last 16 years. I am so excited to join them alongside media powerhouse and newly appointed CEO Natalie Harvey, and creative and brand extraordinaire and Chief Content Officer Zara Curtis to help continue to drive the Mamamia brand forward. I can’t wait to get started!” said Nichols.

Nichols will join Mamamia in Mid October.